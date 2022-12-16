Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Florida Might Change a State Law So Ron DeSantis Can Run for President and Be Governor at the Same Time
Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker running for a different office must submit an irrevocable written resignation Florida's state legislature appears poised to change a rule that requires lawmakers running for a new office to resign from their current role — a law that could majorly impact the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, who recently won reelection to his post and is widely rumored to be mulling a 2024 presidential run. Florida's so-called "Resign to Run" law dictates that a sitting lawmaker...
MSNBC
Sadly, Mike Lindell is the perfect choice to lead the GOP
On Wednesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced he wouldn’t be challenging Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel for the job she’s had since 2017, but not before he called out “the disappointing results of every election during her tenure.” That leaves McDaniel facing only one well-known candidate, a person who truly deserves to be the GOP’s next head honcho: the “My Pillow” guy, Mike Lindell.
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Gov. Kristi Noem suggests RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should be replaced after midterm losses: 'I don't know a party that can continue to lose like we have and keep their jobs'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the GOP "needs to evaluate what we are doing" after midterm losses, hinting at replacing RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.
NPR
Republican political strategist on the final Jan. 6 committee hearing
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican political strategist Ron Bonjean about the final Jan. 6 committee hearing. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has delivered its final report to Congress and voted to issue criminal referrals against former President Trump - four recommended charges of obstruction or conspiracy or participating in an insurrection, which adds to the pile of legal and political troubles facing Trump, who has already announced his bid to become president again.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces yet another lawsuit over Martha's Vineyard migrant flights
The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due-process and equal-protection rights.
Biden flees East Coast as Georgia votes in critical Senate runoff election
President Biden traveled to Arizona on Tuesday, in the midst of Georgia's Senate runoff election that will determine whether the GOP can hold 50 seats.
Rick Scott defends ‘good, quality’ Senate candidates following Georgia runoff loss
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday defended the GOP’s crop of midterm Senate nominees and pushed back on accusations that candidate quality was the reason for their downfall. Scott, who led the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, lamented the party’s losses following Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff on Tuesday.…
NPR
The political consequences of the Jan. 6 committee's criminal referrals of Trump
As the Jan. 6 committee wraps up its hearings, a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found a majority of Americans believe democracy is at risk and want members of Congress to compromise. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. OK. We are going to stick with the final January 6 committee hearing that wrapped up...
Ronna McDaniel faces two challengers to lead RNC after Lee Zeldin announces he won't run
Rep. Lee Zeldin will not challenge Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, putting McDaniel one step closer to reelection despite a disappointing midterm cycle for Republicans, although she still faces two challengers so far. Zeldin, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee in New York whose campaign is credited with helping flip...
New York state lawmakers to be the highest paid in nation at $142,000
"It’s supposed to be the season of giving. Instead it’s the season of taking," Sen. Sue Serino (R-Poughkeepsie) said during the Senate debate on the pay raise.
U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week.
Senator Krysten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party
Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema announced her decision to leave the Democratic Party.
NPR
A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing
After more than a year, the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its final meeting today and voted unanimously to refer former President Trump for criminal charges. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMIE RASKIN: We understand the gravity of each and every...
NPR
Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party.
