Denver Processing plant workers' union reaches agreement to avoid strike

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 6 days ago

Denver Processing plant workers' union reaches agreement to avoid strike 00:23

The threat of a strike is over for a meat processing plant in Denver. Two hundred workers at Denver Processing on Yuma Street are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

The plant is owned by JBS which is based in Greeley.  The union voted to ratify a 3-year contract that guarantees 200 workers will be protected and respected in the workplace.

It also promises fair pay wages. The ratification of the contract comes just five days after workers voted to go on strike.

Roads, flights, schools and business closures and cancelations

The arctic air has arrived in Colorado and much of the American north and west and along with it, comes various cancellations and closures.CBS News Colorado will do its best to keep Coloradans updated on road, school and business closures, flight cancellations and other important information during the freeze.RoadsAs of Thursday morning, several roads and highways were closed. They include the following:I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial TunnelsUS 6 Loveland Pass in both directionsUS 6 in both directions Sterling to NebraskaUS 385 northbound from Holyoke to JulesburgCO 113 in both directions from US 138 to NebraskaCO 14...
Over 1,000 pets died in the Marshall Fire, new CU study says

More than 1,000 pets perished in the Marshall Fire, many of them trapped inside their homes as their humans left for the day and couldn't free them.Some couldn't get home in time due to stand-still traffic, some were out of town.That's according to a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder. The study's authors are now urging pet owners and their neighbors and loved ones to be prepared for wildfires and other disasters that might force them to evacuate."My main takeaway is that to save our pets, we need to know our neighbors," said Leslie Irvine, co-author of the...
Denver asking for federal assistance as influx of migrants continue to rise

Denver is asking the federal government for help as an arctic blast coincides with an influx of migrants. "We need help. Cities are taking the brunt of the crisis and we're all at a breaking point," mayor Michael Hancock said. The city has spent around two million dollars sheltering the more than thirteen hundred migrants who have arrived this month. "I want to be clear: our immigration system has been broken in this country for a long time," Hancock said. With no way to predict migrant arrivals, Hancock is calling for changes to immigration policy, and Denver is requesting additional federal and state funds."The...
Denver Coliseum among public facilities open as 24/7 shelter for winter storm

The forecast had already prompted several Colorado communities to prepare emergency warming shelters on Wednesday morning ahead of the arctic cold — one of the worst cold snaps in 30 years.We visited Denver Coliseum, where it was expected to open during the afternoon as a 24-hour shelter. It will be all hands on deck to make sure everyone will have a warm place to stay.  The Coliseum was open to anyone beginning on Wednesday. A City of Denver spokesman told us two of the recreation centers were also being utilized as shelters for migrants only, and one rec...
Boulder's main library closed due to high levels of methamphetamine

The city of Boulder closed its main library at 1001 Arapahoe Avenue on Monday afternoon for environmental testing after methamphetamine use was discovered in the facility's restrooms.The testing will include swab samples of surfaces inside and outside of the restrooms."The question right now is whether these levels, which we're concerned about, are confined to the exhaust vents in the restrooms, or whether the residue has also developed or been deposited on parts of the library that people have more access to," said Sarah Huntley, spokesperson for the city of Boulder. "The biggest concern for methamphetamine contamination in short bursts like...
Denver scrambling for plan for homeless and migrant populations

With a historic cold snap on its way, many Denverites are wondering how the city of Denver is caring for two of its most vulnerable populations: its homeless population and the hundreds of migrants continuing to show up in the city.The city has been scrambling to put together a cold weather plan for the freezing temperatures fast approaching. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is expected to have a briefing on migrant sheltering and cold weather operations."It's going to be awful for a lot of folks who are unhoused," said Anaya Robinson, a senior policy strategist at the ACLU...
Denver, Aurora work to shelter unhoused people in Arctic weather

Buses dropped off dozens of unhoused residents on Wednesday at the Denver Coliseum. As the arctic cold weather arrived, the Denver Department of Housing Stability's Outreach Team, also known as HOST, rounded up as many people as possible from around the city, trying to persuade them to go to an emergency shelter, as the life-threatening conditions set in."They said it's going to be cold so I should get off the streets," said Samuel Darnell Yates, who is homeless and was part of one of the first busloads to arrive at the coliseum. "When it's a really extreme emergency, they [the city]...
High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school

A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water. High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels. Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water. At this time the district is telling parents that students...
Polis activating National Guard to assist with extreme cold weather

Gov. Jared Polis authorized the activation of over 100 Colorado National Guard members Tuesday to assist with the extreme cold weather that will hit the state over the coming days."Colorado's National Guard is up to the challenge whether it's helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state," Polis said in a statement Tuesday. "Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the Guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap."His declaration also activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Office of Emergency Management to assist affected areas. This also allows the OEM to mobilize state resources and make contracts and awards using Emergency Procurement Procedures, the governor's office said.RELATED: One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts WednesdayAfter reaching nearly 50 degrees before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday. Then temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday morning.
Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits

Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED  Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
Controversy erupts over videos made by Aurora council member

"Hello it's Steve Siab from Legends," begins one of the videos made by Aurora Ward II Council Member Steve Sundberg.Sundberg made a series of videos playing various roles of ethnic minorities. The videos, made before he took office on the council in 2021, were made to promote Sundberg's business, Legends of Aurora Sports Grill."Haram, haram," he exclaims when offered bacon by a restaurant worker, raising a sword. "Haram" is an Arabic word used to denote forbidden practices like buying pork products. "My initial impression was shock, and then quite frankly disgust," said Colorado State Rep. Iman Jodeh, whose district in...
Denver participates in campaign aimed at gun violence

Denver is now one of 12 cities across the nation participating in a new social media campaign aimed to tackle gun violence.Their goal is to create a new cultural narrative around guns.Project Unloaded, an organization working to stop gun violence is using TikTok to target teens between the ages 13-17 with the message that they're safer not using guns.Nina Vinik, founder and executive director of Project Unloaded tells CBS News Colorado, they chose Denver as one of the cities because of its large diverse "Generation Z" population and the impact gun violence has in Colorado communities. "Gun violence is a...
No shoveling inspections Thursday, Denver says

Thursday's temperatures mean the city of Denver won't be doing shoveling inspections.The city said it recommends shoveling only when the temperatures make it safe."Due to the unusually low temperatures forecasted, city staff will not be completing inspections today," a city spokeswoman said. "Our recommendation that people only shovel snow when it is safe to do so still remains (as always), and we expect that the right and safe time will be as temperatures rise later this weekend. We do not expect residents to shovel snow in sub-zero or unsafe temperatures."According to state law, residents are responsible for clearing driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowstorm to allow safe use by pedestrians. Snow is to be shoveled onto front yards or other areas of people's own property, and not into the street.Those requirements are suspended while temperatures make being outside unsafe, however.
Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
DIA expects nearly 15% increase in travelers this holiday season

Denver International Airport is expecting a significant increase in travelers this holiday season compared to last year. More than 611,000 travelers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints between Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 27.That is an increase of 14.5% for the same period in 2021. The busiest days will be Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday Dec. 23, with over 76,000 travelers passing through TSA checkpoints each day. DIA urges travelers to plan ahead and check their flight status for delays and cancellations before heading to the airport.  
Apartment fire leaves families without home, belongings during the holidays

A few Colorado families are seeking answers after a small fire and asbestos contamination would run them out of their homes for weeks. The fire happened on Dec. 4 at the Cedar Run apartments in south Denver on S. Oneida st. when a garden-level staircase caught on fire.Denver Fire put out the fire and no one was hurt in the process, but now some residents are feeling left in the dark. One tenant CBS News Colorado spoke with says he feels helpless.On top of the fire and chaos of the evacuation earlier this month, now there is mold. Though there...
Stay warm, stay smart: don't use your oven to heat your house

As temperatures begin to plummet, the subzero cold snap could mean power outages leaving families without heat. Xcel Energy says it is ready. "That includes making sure that our line workers are in place and are prepared, ready to go out to respond," said Liz Gardner, Area Manager with Xcel Energy. Gardner explained Xcel is maximizing its crews to minimize outage times, and is putting operations plans in place. She also said it is important for customers to prepare for the cold, too, like having emergency kits ready. And, if you do experience a power outage, report it to Xcel...
Evacuations ordered near 18-acre fire in Boulder County

A structure fire was reported in Boulder County Monday afternoon and now evacuations are being ordered nearby.Fire officials asked people to avoid the area of 2900 Sunshine Canyon Drive. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management estimated the fire to be about 18 acres in size as of about 3:45 p.m. and just after 5:30 p.m., it was about 16 acres.It's not immediately clear where or how the fire started, but there are multiple homes nearby, as well as Chromax Golf, a company that makes colored high-visibility golf balls.The evacuation zone covers the area of Pine Brook Hill, generally just south and west of Fourmile Canyon Creek.The East Boulder Community Center, located at 5660 Sioux Drive, is opening as the evacuation site at 5:30 p.m. The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for the evacuation of large animals and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animals, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.  Multiple witnesses and commenters online noted that the fire appeared large based on the smoke.A photo from the National Weather Service in Boulder also showed a large cloud of smoke coming from the mountain.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Law enforcement agencies send warning on circulation of ghost guns

Law enforcement agencies in Colorado are running a new campaign to raise awareness about the rise in "ghost guns" and violence in the community.The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado, the ATF and the Denver Police Department released a public service announcement talking about the consequences of making ghost guns and also shared the story of Saul Ramirez Escobedo. Ramirez Escobedo, a now convicted felon, started building ghost guns when the pandemic started after a relative recruited him to buy gun parts and make weapons. Soon he was selling these ghost guns on the streets. "So basically, ghost guns, are guns that you...
