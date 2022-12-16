ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Animal Charity reminds bring dogs inside, will be patrolling

Animal Charity is reminding people of the Valley that all dogs must be brought inside of homes during the upcoming cold spell starting late Thursday and next week. In a press release, Animal Charity humane agent Jane MacMurchy stated that all dogs must be brought inside during freezing weather and wind events and that placing dogs into a garage is not acceptable.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

