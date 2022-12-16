Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity reminds bring dogs inside, will be patrolling
Animal Charity is reminding people of the Valley that all dogs must be brought inside of homes during the upcoming cold spell starting late Thursday and next week. In a press release, Animal Charity humane agent Jane MacMurchy stated that all dogs must be brought inside during freezing weather and wind events and that placing dogs into a garage is not acceptable.
Comments / 0