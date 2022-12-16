ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Today on Stateside, we recapped the top five Michigan-themed memes of 2022 with a panel of meme enthusiasts. Then, a chef and an attorney joined to discuss the quirks of running a cannabis-infused catering company, and a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio put a spotlight on a herd of goats that played an important role in maintaining the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Plus, we heard about a longstanding Detroit tradition that involves eating muskrat, and learned more about Michigan’s historical issues with goiters. To wrap up, a trip to Colon, Michigan, shone a light on the “Magic Capital of the World”.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan Radio presents special holiday programming

Michigan Radio will be offering a variety of interesting and enlightening special shows to celebrate the holiday season. These specials will air between Saturday, Dec. 24 through New Year’s Day. The Moth Holiday Special. Saturday, December 24 at noon; Sunday, December 25 at 2:00 p.m. Stories about the unexpected...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Today on the show, it's all about music! We heard from Joe Hertler, the lead singer of Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, about his favorite releases from Michigan artists in 2022. Then we revisit two conversations we loved from the year. One with Dan Charnas, author of "Dilla Time," a biography about the late Detroit-based producer and rapper, J Dilla, who is considered to be one of the most influential producers modern music. Then finally, a conversation with author Caryn Rose who discussed the subject of her book "Why Patti Smith Matters".
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan motorists urged to prepare for winter storm

A major winter storm predicted to hit Michigan starting Thursday night is expected to disrupt travel plans for millions of Michiganders. Last week, AAA-Michigan predicted more than 3.5 million Michiganders would be traveling more than fifty miles during the holiday season. It’s unclear how many planned to drive or fly...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Election board to meet on recount results for Michigan ballot proposals

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Wednesday to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot. The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

State board affirms November election results

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers said “no” Wednesday to almost all efforts to toss out votes cast in elections for two questions on the November ballot. The recounts of a few selected precincts proceeded despite the fact they had no chance of reversing the statewide results on Proposals 2 and 3.
michiganradio.org

Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Major winter storm bearing down on Michigan

The National Weather Service suggests Michiganders change their holiday travel plans if they plan on driving or flying this Friday. A large of swath of the U.S. braced Tuesday for a dangerous mix of below-freezing temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive on the first day of winter and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

School Safety Task Force issues final report

After months of meeting, the Michigan House School Safety Task Force’s final report is out. The 12-page document breaks up its focus areas to prevention, mitigation and response measures. Recommendations on prevention focus on creating threat assessment teams, providing multi-tiered mental health support, and adding social-emotional learning to the...
michiganradio.org

Local health officials look for normalcy, policy changes in the new year

Michigan’s public health, food and sanitary codes are among policy focus areas for local health officials in the new year. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health (MALPH) said lately it’s seen increased threats that could weaken the power of health leaders. Executive director Norm Hess said he’d...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy