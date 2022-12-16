Today on the show, it's all about music! We heard from Joe Hertler, the lead singer of Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, about his favorite releases from Michigan artists in 2022. Then we revisit two conversations we loved from the year. One with Dan Charnas, author of "Dilla Time," a biography about the late Detroit-based producer and rapper, J Dilla, who is considered to be one of the most influential producers modern music. Then finally, a conversation with author Caryn Rose who discussed the subject of her book "Why Patti Smith Matters".

