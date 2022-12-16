Read full article on original website
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Today on Stateside, we recapped the top five Michigan-themed memes of 2022 with a panel of meme enthusiasts. Then, a chef and an attorney joined to discuss the quirks of running a cannabis-infused catering company, and a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio put a spotlight on a herd of goats that played an important role in maintaining the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Plus, we heard about a longstanding Detroit tradition that involves eating muskrat, and learned more about Michigan’s historical issues with goiters. To wrap up, a trip to Colon, Michigan, shone a light on the “Magic Capital of the World”.
Michigan Radio presents special holiday programming
Michigan Radio will be offering a variety of interesting and enlightening special shows to celebrate the holiday season. These specials will air between Saturday, Dec. 24 through New Year’s Day. The Moth Holiday Special. Saturday, December 24 at noon; Sunday, December 25 at 2:00 p.m. Stories about the unexpected...
Winter storm deals potential blow to last minute Christmas sales for Michigan retailers
A major winter storm predicted to slam into Michigan late Thursday through Saturday will deal a blow to Michigan retailers trying to close out the holiday shopping season. This was already a less than jolly holiday shopping season for many Michigan store owners. The Michigan Retailers Association [MRA] surveyed its...
Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Today on the show, it's all about music! We heard from Joe Hertler, the lead singer of Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, about his favorite releases from Michigan artists in 2022. Then we revisit two conversations we loved from the year. One with Dan Charnas, author of "Dilla Time," a biography about the late Detroit-based producer and rapper, J Dilla, who is considered to be one of the most influential producers modern music. Then finally, a conversation with author Caryn Rose who discussed the subject of her book "Why Patti Smith Matters".
Michigan motorists urged to prepare for winter storm
A major winter storm predicted to hit Michigan starting Thursday night is expected to disrupt travel plans for millions of Michiganders. Last week, AAA-Michigan predicted more than 3.5 million Michiganders would be traveling more than fifty miles during the holiday season. It’s unclear how many planned to drive or fly...
Election board to meet on recount results for Michigan ballot proposals
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers will meet Wednesday to review and affirm the findings of ballot recounts that, even if successful, would not have changed the fact that voters adopted two proposals on the November ballot. The hand recounts of a small number of precincts focused on Proposals 2...
State board affirms November election results
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers said “no” Wednesday to almost all efforts to toss out votes cast in elections for two questions on the November ballot. The recounts of a few selected precincts proceeded despite the fact they had no chance of reversing the statewide results on Proposals 2 and 3.
Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination
Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
Major winter storm bearing down on Michigan
The National Weather Service suggests Michiganders change their holiday travel plans if they plan on driving or flying this Friday. A large of swath of the U.S. braced Tuesday for a dangerous mix of below-freezing temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions scheduled to arrive on the first day of winter and disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers.
School Safety Task Force issues final report
After months of meeting, the Michigan House School Safety Task Force’s final report is out. The 12-page document breaks up its focus areas to prevention, mitigation and response measures. Recommendations on prevention focus on creating threat assessment teams, providing multi-tiered mental health support, and adding social-emotional learning to the...
Local health officials look for normalcy, policy changes in the new year
Michigan’s public health, food and sanitary codes are among policy focus areas for local health officials in the new year. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health (MALPH) said lately it’s seen increased threats that could weaken the power of health leaders. Executive director Norm Hess said he’d...
