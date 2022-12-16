Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As holiday travel plans get closer, drivers in Missouri may see cars that don't have a front license plate. Is it legal to drive in Missouri without a front license plate?
kwos.com
Schnucks in mid-Missouri to close early on Christmas Eve
A major grocery store chain with a presence in both Columbia and Jefferson City will be closing at 5:30 on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday. St. Louis-based Schnucks will be closed on Christmas Day, before re-opening at normal time on December 26. Schnucks has three Columbia stores, along with its location on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard. The three Columbia stores on located on Clark lane, Providence and on Forum Boulevard.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KMZU
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
talkbusiness.net
Stone Bank sells to Missouri family
Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast
MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
939theeagle.com
Columbia-based Club Car Wash to expand into three new states
One of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies plans to build at least three new locations in mid-Missouri, and will also expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near-future. Columbia-based Club Car Wash will be building two new Columbia locations: one next to Schnucks on Clark lane and...
KFVS12
Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
Man killed in Miller County crash
A 70-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash near Iberia on Tuesday. The post Man killed in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTTS
Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County
(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
