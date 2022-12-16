ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine

West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
kwos.com

Schnucks in mid-Missouri to close early on Christmas Eve

A major grocery store chain with a presence in both Columbia and Jefferson City will be closing at 5:30 on Christmas Eve, which is Saturday. St. Louis-based Schnucks will be closed on Christmas Day, before re-opening at normal time on December 26. Schnucks has three Columbia stores, along with its location on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard. The three Columbia stores on located on Clark lane, Providence and on Forum Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gov. Parson Issues Executive Order

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
talkbusiness.net

Stone Bank sells to Missouri family

Mountain View-based Stone Bancshares announced Wednesday (Dec. 21) that it has signed a definitive agreement with The Combs family of Missouri. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. The agreement will allow the Combs family to acquire Stone Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Stone Bank, in a cash...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer

MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
MACON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri Governor signs executive order ahead of cold blast

MISSOURI - Missouri takes precautionary measures to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected this week. Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Columbia-based Club Car Wash to expand into three new states

One of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies plans to build at least three new locations in mid-Missouri, and will also expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near-future. Columbia-based Club Car Wash will be building two new Columbia locations: one next to Schnucks on Clark lane and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KFVS12

Missouri One Call System is now Missouri 811

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri One Call System will rebrand as Missouri 811 to better align with nationwide efforts to enhance public safety and prevent damage to underground facilities. According to a release from Missouri One Call System, also known as Dig Rite, on January 1, 2023, it will become Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Parson Appoints Two New Judges In Greene County

(KTTS News) — Governor Parson has announced two judicial appointments in Greene County. Joshua Christinsen of Springfield has been named as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial District. He is a partner in the Kutak Rock law firm. Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was named as Associate Circuit Judge for...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE

