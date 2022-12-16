Read full article on original website
Marty Jackley announces South Dakota Attorney General leadership team
Marty Jackley, South Dakota’s Attorney General-elect, announced plans for an eight-member leadership team when he takes office next month.
Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’
The state Government Accountability Board dismissed a complaint Tuesday regarding Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft, citing no sufficient legal definition of “state business.” The three retired judges on the board – minus an additional member who recused himself – called the definition necessary to determine if a legal or ethical violation took place. […] The post Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
Man serving life for Rapid City murders dies in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jimmy Weatherford, a 63-year-old man serving life for a Rapid City murder, has died at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Weatherford reportedly died Sunday, Dec. 18. The Department of Corrections did not release how Weatherford died. Weather was serving two life sentences...
kelo.com
SDDOC: Inmate serving 2 life sentences dies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says that state prison offender Jimmy Weatherford has died. Weatherford, age 63, passed away at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on Dec. 18. Weatherford was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and a 25-year...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
kotatv.com
Kea Warne out at Secretary of State’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - Kea Warne will no longer be with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office, after 24 years of service. Warne confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in a statement Monday. “On Friday I was informed that they would not be offering me a position...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
News Channel Nebraska
Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
KELOLAND TV
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
KCCI.com
Iowa woman convicted of murder in 1993 back in prison after parole violations
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is back in prison after she violated the terms of her parole. Ruthann Veal was convicted in 1993 of murder when she was 14 years old. She is now back in Polk County Jail after violating her release. Court documents say she...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
KELOLAND TV
SD man convicted in large Wyoming poaching bust
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Wyoming announced convictions of three men, including one man from South Dakota, involved in a large poaching case. Last week, officials with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced David Underwood, of Edgemont, SD, Robert Underwood, of Oklahoma, and Russel Vick, of Alabama, will pay $171,230 in fines and $131,550 in restitution for convictions in crimes committed more than a decade ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man assaulted with bag of canned alcohol
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a man was arrested for assaulting someone with a plastic bag of canned alcohol in central Sioux Falls Sunday night. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of N Minnesota Ave....
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Revokes Community Health Worker Contract over Transgender “Ideology”; Sanford Next on State Chopping Block?
Back in early September, the South Dakota Department of Health signed a contract (#23SC090939) with the Transformation Project that directed $136,000 in federal money to the transgender-supporting group to develop a certified community health worker program. CHWs don’t provide health care directly; they help their clients find health care providers and make and get to appointments. CHWs also educate their clients about healthy practices. Starting January 1, South Dakota Medicaid will reimburse organizations for services provided by certified CHWs.
