Monday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: ET, ALIT
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Top Analyst Reports for Linde, BP & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), BP p.l.c. (BP) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500
We rarely find fast-growing companies trading at inexpensive valuations because investors typically pay a premium for growth. That's what makes Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) current value proposition so unique. It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Yet it trades at a bottom-of-the-barrel valuation. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days. Now could be a historic buying opportunity for the stock.
Greif (GEF) Buys Lee Container for $300M, Diversifies Portfolio
Greif GEF announced that it completed the previously announced acquisition of Lee Container Corporation, Inc. for $300 million. The acquisition marks an important step in GEF’s ongoing “Build to Last” mission. Lee Container's product lines will immediately diversify Greif's global portfolio. The buyout is expected to be immediately accretive to GEF’s margins, cash flow and earnings.
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Should You Hold Manulife Financial (MFC) in Your Portfolio?
Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has been in investors' good books on the back of higher sales volumes, favorable product mix in individual insurance, higher investment income and financial flexibility. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $2.36, indicating a year-over-year increase...
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in 2022
If investors remember just one thing about 2022, it will likely be the bear market, which marked the worst downturn for Wall Street since 2008. The Nasdaq Composite is currently off 33% from its high of late last year, with many of the individual stocks that make up the index falling much further.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%,...
Linde (LIN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
CWEN vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Clearway Energy (CWEN) or Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
Hershey (HSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hershey (HSY) closed at $234.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker...
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, DAL, CCL
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 91,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 399.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
3 Top S&P 500 Performers of 2022
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a challenging time within the market. Geopolitical issues, stubborn COVID-19 uncertainties, and a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve have all been thorns in the market’s side year-to-date. However, believe it or not, there have been plenty of stocks in 2022...
