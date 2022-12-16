ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Bogus 'Bitcoin killer' cryptocurrency founder pleads guilty

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — A co-founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin, a pyramid scheme that conned billions of dollars from investors worldwide, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges, U.S. prosecutors said Friday.

Touted as a “Bitcoin killer,” prosecutors said the purported cryptocurrency co-founded by Ruja Ignatova and Karl Sebastian Greenwood in 2014 in Bulgaria was actually worthless. Though marketed as a cryptocurrency, it was never mined using computers and there was no public and verifiable blockchain. The value of OneCoin was not set by supply and demand, but by its operators, they said.

Greenwood, 45, was arrested at his island residence in Thailand in 2018 and extradited to the United States. He pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Manhattan.

Greenwood, a citizen of Sweden and the United Kingdom, has been detained since his arrest.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Greenwood helped operate one of the largest international fraud schemes in history. His office said victims invested more than $4 billion.

“Greenwood’s lies were designed with one goal, to get everyday people all over the world to part with their hard-earned money — real money — and to line his own pockets to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Williams said in a statement.

Ignatova, nicknamed the Cryptoqueen and described as OneCoin's top leader, disappeared in October 2017 and remains at large. In June, she was added to the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List and there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

OneCoin’s growth was fueled by multilevel marketing, in which members received commissions for recruiting others to purchase cryptocurrency packages.

Though Ignatova boasted that OneCoin would be “the Bitcoin killer,” she and Greenwood referred to it as “trashy coin” in email correspondence. In one email, Greenwood referred to investors as idiots.

Greenwood pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He will be sentenced April 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

Bankman-Fried is facing fraud and other charges in what authorities have called "a global scheme to deceive and defraud customers and lenders" of FTX and Alameda Research. — A judge on Thursday ruled that Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, can post a $250 million bond and await trial at his parent’s home in Palo Alto, California, as he faces allegations that he swindled investors and misappropriated billions of dollars’ worth of customer deposits.
PALO ALTO, CA
WGAU

2 former FTX executives plead guilty to fraud charges

NEW YORK — Two former senior executives associated with FTX cryptocurrency founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded guilty to federal criminal fraud charges, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said on Wednesday night. Gary Wang, the co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who served as CEO of...
WGAU

FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest

NEW YORK — (AP) — Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a $250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud

Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges, court records show. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in appear in U.S. District Court by video next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment filed earlier this month by federal prosecutors.
DANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Hearing on FTX founder's extradition to US set for Wednesday

NEW YORK — (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing Wednesday in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The...
NEW YORK STATE
WGAU

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE — (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines, the court announced Thursday. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024,...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions.
WGAU

Brazil's Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil's president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appointed 16 ministers on Thursday, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil's northeast to run the country's education and welfare systems. Lula is set to take office in a little...
WGAU

Trump referral: What laws the Jan. 6 panel says were broken

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee on Monday urged the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump for four different crimes — actions that touch not only the former president's efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election but also his behavior during last year's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Migrants flee more countries, regardless of US policies

TIJUANA, Mexico — (AP) — In 2014, groups of unaccompanied children escaping violence in Central America overwhelmed U.S. border authorities in South Texas. In 2016, thousands of Haitians fled a devastating earthquake and stopped in Tijuana, Mexico, after walking and taking buses through up to 11 countries to the U.S. border.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National...
WGAU

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government said Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy sector to...
WGAU

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women's soccer team's long battle to be paid as much as the men. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday,...
WGAU

Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday. The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020. Earlier, provisional...
NEW YORK STATE
WGAU

Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland

MADRID — (AP) — Spain's lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy