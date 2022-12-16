Read full article on original website
Merrill Boys Basketball Team wins against Wausau West in first WVC game
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Merrill Boys Basketball Team traveled to Wausau West High School to take on the Warriors on the court. “We got down early 19-11 mostly, I think, because we weren’t executing on the defensive side of things,” Merrill Boys Basketball Head Coach Troy Pieper said. “However, after a quick timeout, I think the guys really got refocused on that end, and we went on a nice run, closing out the half on a 16-11 run to pull within 3 at the break.”
MERRILL AREA BIRTHS
Girl, Ella Veronica, born to Marie Waldvogel and Dylan Hanke of Merrill. Boy, Koda Bennett, born to Brooklyn West and Bryce Ruesch of Wausau. Girl, Oaklynn Rose, born to Angel Gehrke and Allan Luedtke of Merrill. DECEMBER 4, 2022. Boy, Gideon, born to Olivia Schwake and Virgil Schwake of Nekoosa.
Winter Storm Warning issued for our area
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Counties of Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon, Shawano, Portage, and Outagamie, including the cities of Wausau, Merrill, Stevens Point, Antigo, Appleton, Shawan, Plover, and Tomahawk. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect from now (Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022) until Saturday morning, Dec. 24,...
PRAIRIE RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL 2022-2023 1st quarter Honor Roll
Gold: 4.00 – Parker Hannemann, Preston Hannemann, Oliver Kahr, Delyla Maudrie, Connor Savagian-Demoss, Makayla Talerico, Cameron Thom, Brayden Wiederhoeft, Claire Ziebell. Silver: 3.750-3.999 – Willow Bathke, Emma Daley, Ian Eggebrecht, Connor Holdridge, Mackenzie Matthias, Emma Myers, Payten Nelessen, Lexi Renken, Carter Schmidt, Aiden Schultz, Atreya Stone, Ashton Thom.
Nancy Natzke
Nancy L. (Strobel) Natzke, age 85, of Merrill, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday,. December 20, 2022, at Bell Tower Residence. Nancy was born in Merrill on January 13, 1937, to Edward and Nettie (Mathison) Strobel. She graduated from St. John Elementary School and Merrill High School with the Class of 1955. After high school, she furthered her education at the Lincoln County Teacher’s College and graduated in 1958. She taught at many schools over her career. On June 20, 1959, Nancy was united in marriage to Jerry Natzke at St. John Lutheran Church in Merrill. After their wedding, they moved to Milwaukee and started their family. They lived in southeastern Wisconsin for 35 years, before returning to Merrill in 1995. As a young girl, Nancy enjoyed swimming and skating. She had a love of music throughout her entire life, including drums, playing piano, and singing in church choirs. She enjoyed many different sports – softball, bowling, and golf, and was an avid Packers fan. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping with her family and snowmobiling and ATV’ing on her own machines. Nancy had a great love for animals, especially her many dogs and horses. She volunteered at the School Forest, Reading Buddies, and Bell Tower.
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
Janet M Hart
Janet M Hart, age 78 of Bradenton, FL (formerly of Merrill, WI) passed away at her home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 with family at her side. She was born on October 19, 1944 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Stewart and Alice Lamb. Janet attended Rockford Memorial Hospital for nursing and was a nurse working at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill until her retirement. On June 11, 1966 she was united in marriage to David Hart at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Milton, WI. When not outside enjoying the beautiful sunny weather of Florida, Janet loved to crochet. She could make anything out of recycled plastic bags from bottle holders to coasters, place mats and door mats.
Merrill’s first major winter storm closes schools for two days
The first real winter storm of the season blew into Merrill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, with freezing rain for the day, rendering roads icy and slick, and closing down area schools for the day. Based on weather forecasts, school was also called off that evening for the following day, Thursday, Dec. 15, with high school students having a virtual school day and younger grades getting the day off. Area children were delighted to wake up to about six inches of heavy, wet, perfect-for-building-a-snowman snow on the ground, and along with a no-school snow day, that had energetic kids outdoors shoveling, building snowmen and snow forts, and making snow angels and other creations on Thursday. [See photos that showcase how a little down time for kids fosters creativity.]
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
Area blood drives seek donors
There are two blood drives coming up after Christmas in Merrill, and both are seeking donors who will donate the life-saving gift of blood. 801 North Sales Street # 201 Merrill, WI 54452 (Lincoln County Service Center building) Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. To...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
Lincoln County completes post-election audit
Residents in Lincoln County can be confident that votes were counted accurately in the Nov. 2022 election following the completion of a post-election audit of voting equipment used in County elections on Nov. 8, 2022. During the week of November 28, election workers completed their audits of their voting equipment...
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 12/04/2022 – 12/18/2022. Deputies and units from the Tomahawk Fire Department were on the scene of a car fire for nearly an hour on Saturday morning, Dec. 17. The fire was reported just before 3:00 a.m. on County Rd. S near Road Lake Rd. in the Town of Bradley. Preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cty. Rd. S when the driver observed flames coming from under the hood of the car. The driver immediately parked and exited the vehicle, just before it became fully engulfed in flames. The driver, a 35-year-old Tomahawk woman, was not injured during the incident. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Campus News
Semling receives scholarships to Northwood Technical College. Kyle Semling of Merrill, who attends the Northwood Technical College Rice Lake Campus, was recently awarded two scholarships for the Spring 2023 semester to help him pursue his education in the field of Construction and Cabinetmaking. Semling received both the MAC Construction Scholarship and the Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship.
