GREAT KIDS: Portland high schooler stuffs stockings for senior citizens

PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Christmas is in five days, and one Portland high school senior is making sure some senior citizens aren’t forgotten. She’s stuffing stockings to give to them, partly for her high school capstone. This great kid is continuing what she started four years ago. It’s...
PORTLAND, CT

