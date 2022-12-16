Mark Boal has focused much of his energy as a screenwriter on interpreting the geopolitical dramas of our times in the Middle East and Central Asia. For his new Apple TV+ series “Echo 3,” the two-time Oscar winner who wrote and produced 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” and 2011’s “Zero Dark Thirty” has turned his gaze to the United States’ neighbors to the south. The drama series, adapted from the 2018 Israeli series “When Heroes Fly,” revolves around a kidnapping of an American research scientist (played by Jessica Ann Collins) near the Colombia-Venezuela border and the rescue effort that ensues led by...

14 MINUTES AGO