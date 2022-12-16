Read full article on original website
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations
Some South Dakota ranchers say they’re waiting more than six months to get a livestock brand registered with the state board, while the wait is about a week in neighboring North Dakota and Nebraska. Brands are the symbols on hot irons used for marking livestock and identifying ownership. Rancher Tim Allen received his first licensed […] The post Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto
A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
South Dakota employers might see large tax cut
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota businesses could see their state re-employment taxes reduced by an estimated $18 million next year. The state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council recommended the package of tax cuts and related changes Monday. The South Dakota Legislature will consider the proposal in the...
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents
A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?
Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills
MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
Marty Jackley announces South Dakota Attorney General leadership team
Marty Jackley, South Dakota’s Attorney General-elect, announced plans for an eight-member leadership team when he takes office next month.
Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower. Snowfall:. Snowfall throughout Wednesday is expected...
DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
South Dakota humorist Dorothy Rosby explains how she made peace with lefse and her Scandinavian in-laws.
Editor’s note: This is excerpted from Rosby’s ’Tis the Season to Feel Inadequate, Holidays, Special Occasions and Other Times Our Celebrations Get Out of Hand now available at Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City and on Amazon in both print and e-book versions. Uffdah. Norwegians take their...
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
