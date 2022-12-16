ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakonda, SD

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations

Some South Dakota ranchers say they’re waiting more than six months to get a livestock brand registered with the state board, while the wait is about a week in neighboring North Dakota and Nebraska.  Brands are the symbols on hot irons used for marking livestock and identifying ownership. Rancher Tim Allen received his first licensed […] The post Ranchers say they’re waiting months for brand registrations appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
KROC News

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto

A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota employers might see large tax cut

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota businesses could see their state re-employment taxes reduced by an estimated $18 million next year. The state Reemployment Assistance Advisory Council recommended the package of tax cuts and related changes Monday. The South Dakota Legislature will consider the proposal in the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Avoid putting food outside during a power outages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
KFYR-TV

Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
koamnewsnow.com

The downside of wind power: Old turbine blades end up in landfills

MURRAY COUNTY, Minnesota — When a 2003-vintage wind farm in southwestern Minnesota became obsolete, its owner Allete Clean Energy tore it down and built anew. The new Northern Wind project came online last month with bigger turbines that produce 32% more electricity than the old facility. The new turbines scoop up so much more wind that Allete needed to erect only 37 of them.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Another wave of winter weather entering KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecasted to move across South Dakota with snow already falling in parts of KELOLAND. Temperatures lie below zero in many parts of the state, and high winds will work to drive those even lower. Snowfall:. Snowfall throughout Wednesday is expected...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DPS outlines storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is providing storm assistance to South Dakota Tribes following last week’s winter storms, according to a release sent out Tuesday. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy