FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJFW-TV
FORK Cares prepares meals for Northwoods students for upcoming winter break
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The FORK Cares program is making sure students in the Northland Pines, Three Lakes and Phelps school districts are getting support by preparing over 1,000 meals to assist their needs this winter break. "During the school year children get breakfast and they get lunch, but during vacation periods, kids don’t get that kind of support and that’s the purpose of FORK Cares," said Perry Pokrandt. With 120 bags full of food, FORK President Perry Pokrandt believes this can make a huge difference. "This is just a small amount of help; we deliver two meals a day when they’re gone and so we are hopeful they take advantage of that," he said.
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Marching Band holds final rehearsal ahead of their trip to the Rose Parade
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The countdown continues...its now just 12 days away from the Rose Parade where members of the Northwoods Marching band will fill the streets of Pasadena, California. Today, the kids had one last rehearsal to work out the finishing touches. January 2 is the big day for these 400-some students, representing 8 schools in Northern Wisconsin. Today was the coming together of months of hard work before they hit the road and perform at the nations biggest stage.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander boys hockey ends 2022 with win over Marshfield
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander High School's boys hockey team dropped their first game of the season last Saturday to Jeffers (MI.). However, they are still undefeated against Wisconsin teams this season. The 4-1 Hodags hosted the 5-3 Marshfield Tigers in hopes of staying undefeated against teams from Wisconsin. It was...
WJFW-TV
Children Services Worker - 3364268
JOB DUTIES: The work involves determining the needs of the child/family, arranging needed services, and making referrals to other resources as needed. Position provides opportunities for growth and learning experiences. Supervision is provided. The position also requires limited paid 24-hour on-call duties (approximately 30 days per year). QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or...
WJFW-TV
Oneida & Vilas Co. Snowmobile Trails opening Friday morning
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Snowmobile trails that are a part of the Oneida County Funded Snowmobile Trail System will open on Fri., Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. Vilas County trails will also be opening. According to a press release from the Oneida Co. Forestry, Land and Recreation Department, all of the...
WJFW-TV
Arbor Vitae Fire Department reminds residents to clear fire hydrants
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - With potential blizzard conditions approaching Wisconsin this week, the Arbor Vitae Fire Department is reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear. "It causes some major delays in getting a water supply The pumper you see behind me carries about 1000 gallons of water that may vary to department to department," said Mike Sipin. Because fire truck water supply only lasts for a short period of time. Seeing snow covered fire hydrants can become an issue. "Communities vary from ordinance governing what the residents’ responsibilities are for taking care of those hydrants," said Sipin. "Although the town of Arbor Vitae doesn’t have an ordinance requiring that we still promote it that it is the homeowners responsibility to do that," he added.
WJFW-TV
General Assembler/Crew Member - 3365279
• Entry level position with opportunity to learn and explore many jobs within the plant site including production, equipment maintenance, and supervision. • Stack, move, and assemble windows and window parts. • Apply hardware and weather strip to wood frames and doors using a hand drill. • Operate saws to...
WJFW-TV
Public Health Nurse 80% - 3364284
JOB DUTIES: Are you a nurse with a passion for community nursing? Oneida County Health Department is looking for a nurse to join our nationally recognized team. Come work for one of the leading public health departments in the state and nation and you will contribute to our mission to protect, nurture, and advance the health of our community. The Oneida County Health Department is working hard to achieve a vision of health equity, one in which the community is thriving, and all people have what they need to be healthy. Works closely with clients, partners, and the community to promote optimal public and reproductive health. Uses education, promotion of healthy lifestyles, research, and program implementation to positively influence health outcomes and prevent disease. Job duties may include public health preparedness, reproductive health clinical services, communicable disease follow up, vaccinations, health hazard investigation, outbreak response, and policy and procedure development. The applicant will implement grant objectives, work plans, respond to priorities set forth by the agency, and assist with other public health priorities as assigned.
