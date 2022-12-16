Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
The Steam Deck bares all with this transparent shell
The Steam Deck looks great fresh out of the box, but if you’ve ever wanted to see what makes it tick at all times, then this transparent shell from JSAUX is potentially a must-have item. If you’re a Steam Deck owner then you may know JSAUX from their handful of Steam Deck accessories. Most notably the Steam Deck dock that was released before the official one from Valve.
Android Headlines
Ubisoft begins handing out PC copies of purchased Stadia games
Ubisoft games that you purchased on Stadia are now being made available on PC. As reported by 9To5Google, users on Reddit have noted that they’re beginning to receive PC copies of the Ubisoft games they bought on Stadia. Earlier this year when Google announced that Stadia was coming offline for good, some people were understandably bummed. Mostly because their preferred way to play games was being discontinued. But also because they’d now have to go buy those games on another platform.
Android Headlines
Torchlight: Infinite will add PC controller support in Season 2
Torchlight: Infinite has some big news for season 2 coming up, the game will be getting PC controller support. This is one feature add in a sea of changes coming with the season 2 update, and it’s one we wish was landing a little sooner. Because that’ll open up the game to being easier to play on Steam Deck. The game is already listed with a “playable” tag. But without PC controller support the controls may not feel as fluid as one might hope.
Android Headlines
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse
If you’re still looking for a holiday gift for the gamer in your life, look no further than the Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse. This is normally a $99 gaming mouse but Amazon has it for $49.99 right now. This is a limited time deal so it won’t last at this price for long. Though, even at $99 this is still a great gift option because the Logitech G604 gaming mouse itself is fantastic.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Power Armor 18 & 19 launching January 9 with special offers
Ulefone will launch its new rugged smartphones with large batteries in early January. The Ulefone Power Armor 18 and 19 will launch on January 9, with special, early-bird offers. What are these special offers? Well, there are two of them, actually. One is a lower price tag, and the other,...
Android Headlines
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds
PlayStation Plus makes for a perfect gift this holiday for many reasons. And you can pick up wallet funds in denominations as little as $10 and all the way up to $110. For one, it allows online gameplay. While not all online games will require a PlayStation Plus membership, most of them will. Games like Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II for example, will require a PlayStation Plus membership if you want to play multiplayer.
Android Headlines
Doogee V30, S99 & T20 are now available to purchase
Doogee has just announced that three of its new devices are now available. The Doogee V30, S99, and T20 are available to purchase just in time for the holidays. Best of all, they’re available at a discount. All three devices are available from both AliExpress and DoogeeMall, but the...
Android Headlines
The PS5's DualSense Edge controller will have less battery life
The DualSense Edge controller for PS5 is sure to be a hit, but the battery life apparently won’t last as long as the original DualSense controller. And for some, that’s going to be a minor issue. Will be enough of an issue to stop people from buying one? Surely. Probably not on a massive scale, but some people may simply opt for a different pro-style controller.
Android Headlines
It's a Christmas Miracle! Bally Sports coming back to fuboTV
It sure is a Christmas Miracle. After Sinclair decided to remove its regional sports networks from all streaming services, Bally Sports is now on its way back to fuboTV in a deal announced on Wednesday. The deal will bring back 19 regional sports networks from Bally Sports, in the coming...
