Ubisoft games that you purchased on Stadia are now being made available on PC. As reported by 9To5Google, users on Reddit have noted that they’re beginning to receive PC copies of the Ubisoft games they bought on Stadia. Earlier this year when Google announced that Stadia was coming offline for good, some people were understandably bummed. Mostly because their preferred way to play games was being discontinued. But also because they’d now have to go buy those games on another platform.

2 DAYS AGO