Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
The housing market is still up double digits from a year ago, but where will it go in 2023? Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, breaks down her predictions for home buyers and sellers.
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Stimulus Update: Jan. 3 Is a Crucial Date for Those Hoping for Another Stimulus Check. Here's Why
Keep an eye on the calendar to determine your prospects of another payment.
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans
States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be ‘afraid of going to jail’
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
As home prices decline, Southern Californians who bought at the peak are nervous
Southern California home prices are falling, eroding equity homeowners could spend on renovations or emergencies. People who bought at the peak are particularly nervous.
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Hint: You may only consider two out of three to be positive ones.
Why Your First Social Security Check of 2023 Will Look Different
In 2023, you can expect your Social Security to be for a different amount.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
Don't expect a wave of short sales and foreclosures during this housing downturn — homeowners have too much equity
Since the 2008 housing crisis, lending standards have tightened and homeowner equity has soared to historical levels, meaning that Americans are now at less risk of foreclosure.
