Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
C. Heslop

$4,000+ National Stimulus Rebate Program For All Americans

States have rebate programs to help citizens make their homes more energy efficient. But if your state does not have one such initiative, that is okay. There is one at the federal level. This project will give rebates for all energy-efficient purchases. So, it is best to keep your receipt and labor invoices.
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
