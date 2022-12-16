Read full article on original website
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Dollar solidly bid on Fed view, economic resilience; yen eyes weekly gain
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the front foot on Friday, as solid U.S. economic data reinforced the need for the Federal Reserve to stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path and further raised the odds of higher-for-longer rates.
The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter
America’s economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve’s battle to cool the economy to fight inflation t is having only limited impact. The Commerce Department’s final reading Thursday morning showed gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the...
What does the $1.7 trillion spending package mean for your wallet?
Although the $1.7 trillion price tag on the government spending package passed by the Senate (68-29) Thursday may seem massive, there’s more to the story when it comes to this legislation, according to supporters.
The retirees are alright: 60% say they’re doing OK, but financial concerns remain
The retirees are alright: 60% say they’re doing OK, but financial concerns remain. Three older women hiking in a line. Planning for retirement can go a long way in building a healthy nest egg—not to mention calming worries about struggling financially during our golden years. So how well have retired Americans fared with planning for their financial health?
Louisiana conservatives consider ban on liberal business agendas
A panel led by two conservative Louisiana legislators is working to understand and eventually end the use of progressive corporate principles known as ESG that often support sustainable energy and socially responsible ways to do business. The acronym — which stands for environmental, social and corporate governance — is used...
