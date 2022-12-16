Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at UA Wednesday. Mitchell is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, where he won four AHSAA 7A State Championships. He garners a five-star rating from Touchdown Alabama, and he is projected to play safety for the Crimson Tide. The Alabama signee stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO