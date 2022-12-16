Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Pandora Opening New SoHo Store Following HQ Relocation to Times Square
Jewelry retailer Pandora will relocate one of its New York City outposts to 577 Broadway in SoHo, Commercial Observer has learned. Pandora signed a 10-year lease for 2,743 square feet on the ground floor of Benjamin Partners’ building between Prince and West Houston streets, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $1.1 million per year, the source said.
Commercial Observer
Convene Lays Off 54 Employees After Expanding Too Rapidly
Flex office space provider Convene may have bitten off more than it can chew. Convene has laid off 54 workers in New York City after a bullish rapid expansion following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to U.S. Department of Labor documents first reported by Bisnow. At least 20 of...
Commercial Observer
New York’s Coffee Chains Were Booming Before COVID. Now What?
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. The Empire State Building’s main attraction — its views — will always be on top of it, but there’s a reason now to pay attention to the bottom of the tower.
Commercial Observer
Why Eric Adams’ Zoning Changes Are Vital for a Post-Pandemic New York
New York Mayor Eric Adams has come forward with significant land use proposals in the past few weeks, all under the rubric of “City of Yes.” Although much of the attention is focused on Adams’ proposals to generate 500,000 new housing units, there is another significant component of City of Yes that has been overlooked: his proposed revisions to the use regulations of the Zoning Resolution, dubbed the “City of Economic Opportunity.”
Commercial Observer
Even Chains Stumble Amid NYC’s Uneven Retail Recovery
New York City’s retail has recovered from the worst of the pandemic, but it still hasn’t returned to where it was in 2019. That’s true even for the biggest national retailers in the city, the Center for an Urban Future (CUF) found in its annual “State of the Chains” report.
Commercial Observer
Gilbane-led JV Buys Bronx Affordable Housing Portfolio for $107M
Four affordable housing properties in the Morrisania, High Bridge and Belmont sections of the Bronx have sold for $107.5 million. A joint venture between Gilbane Development Company, Systima Capital Management, ELH Management and TerreAlto purchased the four buildings from Joel Gluck’s Spencer Equity, Crain’s New York Business first reported.
Commercial Observer
Tri-Star Buys SoHo Retail Properties From Vornado for $23.5M
Vornado Realty Trust has sold two SoHo retail buildings for $23.5 million to a company tied to Paul Xuereb, a vice president with Tri-Star Equities. The buildings at 484-486 Broadway collectively span about 21,000 square feet and have retail space leased out to Madewell and J.Crew. The buildings also have 3,200 square feet of office space which can be converted to apartments, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the sale.
Commercial Observer
CompStak Leases 27K SF at 675 Avenue of the Americas
Commercial real estate data firm CompStak is taking a bigger space in Manhattan as it increases its headcount. The company signed a five-year lease to relocate its global headquarters to 25,644 square feet at 675 Avenue of the Americas, The Real Deal first reported. CompStak will relocate from its current...
