New York Mayor Eric Adams has come forward with significant land use proposals in the past few weeks, all under the rubric of “City of Yes.” Although much of the attention is focused on Adams’ proposals to generate 500,000 new housing units, there is another significant component of City of Yes that has been overlooked: his proposed revisions to the use regulations of the Zoning Resolution, dubbed the “City of Economic Opportunity.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO