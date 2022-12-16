Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Gilbane-led JV Buys Bronx Affordable Housing Portfolio for $107M
Four affordable housing properties in the Morrisania, High Bridge and Belmont sections of the Bronx have sold for $107.5 million. A joint venture between Gilbane Development Company, Systima Capital Management, ELH Management and TerreAlto purchased the four buildings from Joel Gluck’s Spencer Equity, Crain’s New York Business first reported.
Commercial Observer
Convene Lays Off 54 Employees After Expanding Too Rapidly
Flex office space provider Convene may have bitten off more than it can chew. Convene has laid off 54 workers in New York City after a bullish rapid expansion following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, according to U.S. Department of Labor documents first reported by Bisnow. At least 20 of...
Commercial Observer
CompStak Leases 27K SF at 675 Avenue of the Americas
Commercial real estate data firm CompStak is taking a bigger space in Manhattan as it increases its headcount. The company signed a five-year lease to relocate its global headquarters to 25,644 square feet at 675 Avenue of the Americas, The Real Deal first reported. CompStak will relocate from its current...
Commercial Observer
Deborah Berke Takes 13K SF at 41 Madison Avenue
Architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners is moving to Rudin Management’s 41 Madison Avenue. Deborah Berke signed a 10-year lease for 13,331 square feet on the entire 17th floor of 41 Madison, with plans to disembark from its current offices at Stellar Management and Imperium Capital’s 220 Fifth Avenue in summer 2023, according to Rudin.
Commercial Observer
Wells Fargo Lends $43M on Monadnock’s Gowanus HQ Project
Monadnock Development has landed $42.5 million of construction financing for its planned mixed-use project in Gowanus, Brooklyn, that will house the company’s new headquarters, according to property records. Wells Fargo provided the loan on Monadnock’s 100,000-square-foot development at 300 Huntington Street, which will have office, light industrial and retail...
Commercial Observer
Even Chains Stumble Amid NYC’s Uneven Retail Recovery
New York City’s retail has recovered from the worst of the pandemic, but it still hasn’t returned to where it was in 2019. That’s true even for the biggest national retailers in the city, the Center for an Urban Future (CUF) found in its annual “State of the Chains” report.
Commercial Observer
More Turbulence Expected for NYC’s Real Estate Market in 2023
After a less than stellar 2022 for the New York City real estate market, the new year isn’t expected to bring much relief for landlords. An economic slowdown, rising interest rates and remote work will continue to weaken office leasing and are expected to cause the value of real estate sales to drop 15.9 percent from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023, according to a report from the New York City Independent Budget Office (IBO). A 15.9 percent drop would lower the value of New York real estate sales to $101 billion.
Commercial Observer
New York’s Coffee Chains Were Booming Before COVID. Now What?
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. The Empire State Building’s main attraction — its views — will always be on top of it, but there’s a reason now to pay attention to the bottom of the tower.
