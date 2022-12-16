Read full article on original website
26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery
In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Study: Over half of car crash victims had drugs or alcohol in their systems
"We also are concerned that nearly 20% of road users tested positive for two or more drugs, including alcohol." A large study by U.S. highway safety regulators found that more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had one or more drugs, or alcohol, in their bloodstreams.
