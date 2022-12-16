Read full article on original website
1923 Cast Says Working With Hollywood Legends Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Is Like ‘Fight Club’
Meeting Hollywood icons Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford would be one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments, let alone for an actor to work beside them. For the cast of the new Yellowstone spinoff 1923, having Mirren and Ford as co-stars has been a dream come true. “It’s like the first rule...
We Finally Got Rare Insight Into How Kate Middleton Reportedly Feels About Prince Harry Right Now
Prince Harry‘s relationship with his brother Prince William isn’t the only connection he’ll have to repair following his bombshell docuseries with wife Meghan Markle – if he wants to, of course. According to a new report from Us Weekly, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is also in her feelings about the Netflix hit. “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source told the outlet. After all, we can all remember a time when all four royals, aka the “fab four,” still got along and joined...
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’
It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up
In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out People Who Say She's Been Pregnant 'Forever' & It's Hilariously Relatable
Time slows down when you’re pregnant. Just ask Chrissy Teigen, who is currently pregnant for the fourth time with husband John Legend — and definitely feeling it. “Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram yesterday, quoting comments of people talking about her pregnancy. “How do you think I feel thank u,” she added. I just snorted while reading this because it’s so refreshingly honest. I’ve been pregnant three times and can confirm it is exactly like this. Even well-meaning family and friends commenting on how long I’ve been pregnant got to me. Oh really? Does...
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
Jason Momoa’s Sweet Holiday Gesture to Lisa Bonet Proves the Exes Are Still Family
There’s something about the holidays that really strengthens the bond between family members. Who knows if it’s the yuletide magic in the air, or just the sweet sentimentality of the season. Whatever it is, we’ve certainly seen famous family members go out of their way to make the holidays a little more merry and bright. Jason Momoa is the latest star who made a sweet gesture to ex Lisa Bonet, all in the name of the holidays.
Days of Our Lives’ Eileen Davidson Looks Back in Amazement at Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega’s Dazzling Appearance On the Soap
This was the last place we expected to get all the feels!. Before you go any further, we want to brace you for a true holiday miracle — involving Days of Our Lives’ Kristen DiMera, no less!. No, she’s not leaving Brady alone or giving up the orchid...
Leonardo DiCaprio Proves that Old Habits Die Hard as He Goes on Date with 23-Year-Old Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Years come and go and the tale that Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25 years old remains true. On Tuesday night, Dec 20, the Titanic star was seen going on what appeared to be a date night with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, Daily Mail reported. Though this is far from surprising given his reputation, it definitely feels disappointing… maybe even cringey. During the date, the Oscar winner wore light stonewash jeans, a classic black t-shirt, a black jacket, and his signature baseball cap. Lamas also followed the black outfit memo with a black crop-top, flare pants, and a padded...
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Reportedly Getting Along 'Effortlessly'
Blending your families can be challenging, especially around the holidays. But it seems Santa granted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck an early Christmas wish because their kids are reportedly getting along “effortlessly.” A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, “are doing great and get along effortlessly.” It can be nerve-wracking hoping your kids will get along when you get re-married, so this has got to be a relief for the newlyweds!...
The Time-Traveling Show "Kindred" Is Filled With Both Time-Period And Modern Costumes — Here's How It All Came Together
Creating costumes to portray 19th century and modern times was one of the many challenges the costume team faced.
Tori Spelling Is Dying to Join the Housewives Franchise But Her 90210 Co-Star Was Reportedly Offered the Job Instead
Tori Spelling is no stranger to reality television, so it’s no surprise that she has an interest in joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. However, Bravo TV and Andy Cohen seem to have other ideas — they wanted another one of her former Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars: Jennie Garth.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Reported Reaction to Docuseries Scrutiny Is Extremely On-Brand
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries dropped, everyone’s been talking about Harry & Meghan. The royal couple recalled their side of the story in the six-episode series, discussing the pressures Meghan dealt with the hands of tabloid media, their roles as prominent members of the royal family, and more. There’s been a lot of speculation concerning how the royal family feels about those claims, as well. But it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking the response to their docuseries in stride. “Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll...
Her Life in Pictures: As the Daughter of Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Turns 13, We Crack Open a Photo Album That Tells Her Life Story
The actress welcomed her firstborn into the world on December 21, 2009. No one can say that Michelle Stafford doesn’t have her priorities in order. As the Young & Restless MVP told Soaps.com in 2021, “My kids will always be my No. 1 priority. I mean, that’s my whole job as a mom, to do my best to make them happy and give them the best life I possibly can, right?”
Kaavia James Learns How to Style Her Own Hair & It Brings Out Her Sassy Side
Kaavia James is a strong, independent 4-year-old, so when it was time for her to learn how to do her own hair, she was more than ready. In an adorable new video on Instagram, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter shows how she did her own hair during a recent braiding appointment, and you can tell she is feeling her look! In fact, all that hard work has encouraged her sassy side to come out. “I basically just prepped, conditioned and styled my hair all on my own….” the cute video was captioned on Kaavia’s page, which is run by her...
Prince Harry is Giving a Very Rare Interview to a Journalist Who Has a Heartwarming Connection to Meghan Markle
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Harry & Meghan has wrapped on Netflix, it’s time for everyone to turn their attention to Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023. There will be a very selective round of media interviews that will happen and it is reportedly ITV journalist Tom Bradby who scored the U.K. sit-down. There is a strong connection between Harry and Bradby, who has known the Duke of Sussex since he was a teen. According to The...
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and His Adorable Grandbaby Learns News That Leaves Them in ‘Confusion, Happiness and Shock’
“I was tongue-tied there for a second,” he admitted. Now this is how you end the year on a high note! Few things are as heartwarming and entertaining as videos of folks learning the news that they’ll soon be grandparents. Sometimes there’s shock, sometimes joy, sometimes confusion. And sometimes, like when General Hospital‘s Maurice Benard (Sonny) learned the news, there’s all three rolled up into one delightful moment!
31 Women Leonardo DiCaprio Has Dated or Has Been Rumored to Have Dated
Leonardo DiCaprio: Academy Award winner, environmentalist, humanitarian and… ladies man. Ever since DiCaprio rose to the spotlight in 90s, he was known for having some beautiful woman around his arm. With time, keeping up with his love life became a part-time hobby. And for those of you who haven’t followed his personal life closely, here’s one thing you should know: DiCaprio historically only dates women under 25 years old. And no that number hasn’t changed since he’s gotten older, the patterns has only continued…
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to See Christmas Lights in the Cutest Yellow Hat
To celebrate Malti Marie’s first Christmas, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their daughter to visit family in New Jersey. They saw Christmas lights — but first, showed off their baby’s adorable ‘fit, complete with the cutest yellow striped hat you’ve ever seen! “Fit for the day,” Chopra captioned a photo on her Instagram Story last night. It’s a mirror selfie of her dressed in all black with a heavy coat holding Malti. The 11-month-old is dressed warmly in a sunshine-colored winter hat with a pom on the back. She’s also wearing matching yellow leggings and a fluffy white coat. She’s...
Steffy and Finn Reflect on Their Christmas Miracle — and Katie Gets Her Test Results
At the Forrester mansion, Eric is going through old Christmas decorations when he finds a candy cane Ridge made as a kid. Ridge comes in and asks, “You wanted to see me?” Eric says it’s important, “Sit down.” They chuckle over the old handmade keepsakes and then Eric tells his son he’s worried about him. He doesn’t want him to feel alone this holiday season.
