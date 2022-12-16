Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: 5-Star recruits join Alabama for practice hours after signing
Alabama football’s five-star signees, Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes arrived at the University of Alabama Wednesday for practice after signing with the Crimson Tide hours before. Downs and Haynes are both products of Georgia. The duo will participate in the rest of Alabama’s Sugar Bowl practices. Hours after signing...
Former Alabama running back feels 2023 class will return domination
Former Alabama running back, Bo Scarbrough feels Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class may help Alabama return to dominant fashion. The Crimson Tide secured another top recruiting class Wednesday, signing multiple five-stars. Alabama currently has the consensus No. 1 2023 ranked recruiting class. Scarbrough believes this group has what it takes to help Alabama reclaim the title of being the undisputed kings of college football.
Alabama fans react to Crimson Tide signing another top recruiting class
Alabama football continues to sit on the top of the recruiting mountain, securing another loaded class Wednesday.
Alabama continues Sugar Bowl prep for K-State, some 2023 players featured
Alabama football continues Sugar Bowl prep for Kansas State on Tuesday. After celebrating Christmas, the Crimson Tide will travel to Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) to face the Wildcats. The footage from the University of Alabama in the practice video included Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and freshman enrollee Eli Holstein...
Alabama players did team bonding experience before Sugar Bowl
Alabama performed well Wednesday on National Signing Day, but it accomplished something better on Tuesday. The players for the Crimson Tide did a team bonding experience at Bowlero in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Everyone had fun bowling together before facing Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Alabama linebacker accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama football has its eighth player heading to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Henry To’oto’o, a middle linebacker, accepted his invitation on Thursday. As a California native, he finished the regular season second in total tackles for the Crimson Tide (89). To’oto’o collected seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry.
No. 1 safety Caleb Downs signs with Alabama football
Caleb Downs signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Downs is rated as a consensus five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s No. 1 safety prospect. He is a product of Mill Creek High School in Georgia, and he currently stands at 6-foot and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
Alabama players, 2023 commits react to 5-star OT flipping to the Tide
Alabama is trying to close out with the No. 1 recruiting class nationally for 2023. It comes to being a step closer to the dream Tuesday as the nation’s top-rated offensive tackle flipped from Iowa to the Crimson Tide. Kadyn Proctor, a five-star from Iowa, is joining Alabama. He...
5-Star DB Tony Mitchell keeps his commitment, signs with Alabama
Tony Mitchell kept his commitment to Alabama and signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at UA Wednesday. Mitchell is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, where he won four AHSAA 7A State Championships. He garners a five-star rating from Touchdown Alabama, and he is projected to play safety for the Crimson Tide. The Alabama signee stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor makes it official with Alabama football
Kadyn Proctor has made it official with Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide. Proctor garners a five-star rating from most recruiting sites, and he is considered the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle prospect. The Iowa native currently stands at 6-foot-7, and he weighs approximately 330 pounds. The Alabama...
4-Star DL Edric Hill signs with Alabama
Edric Hill signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Hill is a product of North Kansas City High School in Missouri. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. The Missouri product will enroll at UA as an early enrollee in January,. The four-star recruit chose Alabama over LSU, Nebraska and...
4-Star OLB Yhonzae Pierre signs with Alabama
Yhonzae Pierre kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide Wednesday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is considered one of the nation’s most explosive edge rushers. The Eufaula product will enroll at Alabama in the summer, and he will play basketball in the winter.
No. 1 edge rusher Keon Keeley makes it official with Alabama
Keon Keeley made it official with Alabama, signing a National Letter of Intent Wednesday. Keeley is a product of Berkeley Prep High School in Florida. He garners a five-star rating from all major recruiting sites, and he is considered to be one of the nation’s top edge rushers. The Alabama signee stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
6-foot-6 OL Miles Mcvay signs with Alabama
Miles McVay made it official with Alabama football Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent with the Crimson Tide. McVay is considered a top offensive line prospect, and he is listed at 6-foot-6 and more than 300 pounds. He is a product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois. The four-star recruit is currently practicing for the Sugar Bowl with the Crimson Tide.
No. 1 JUCO LB Justin Jefferson signs with Alabama
Justin Jefferson signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama. Jefferson is a product of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is the nation’s No. 1 JUCO LB prospect at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.
Florida 5-Star RB Richard Young signs with Alabama
Richard Young signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Alabama Wednesday. Young is a product of Lehigh High School in Florida. He garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites, and he currently stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 190 pounds. The Florida native...
4-Star QB Eli Holstein signs NLI with Alabama
Eli Holstein signed with Alabama football Wednesday, keeping his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Holstein is a product of Zachary High School in Louisiana, and he garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. He is currently going through bowl practice with the Tide. The Louisiana native currently stands at...
5-Star RB Justice Haynes signs NLI with Alabama
Justice Haynes signed a National Letter of Intent with Alabama football Wednesday despite late pushes from Georgia and Ohio State. Haynes is a product of Buford High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a five-star running back. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Haynes is set to early enroll at the University of Alabama.
Georgia 4-Star QB Dylan Lonergan signs with Alabama
Dylan Lonergan signed with Alabama football Wednesday. Lonergan is a product of Brookwood High School in Georgia. He is a four-star recruit, who plans to play football at baseball at UA. The Georgia native chose Alabama over Stanford and others. Watch Dylan Lonergan Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL...
Anniston 4-Star OL Ryqueze McElderry signs with Alabama
Ryqueze McElderry signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday, choosing to stay within the state. McElderry is a product of Anniston High School in Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating. He is currently listed at 6-foot-3 and approximately 340 pounds. The Anniston product is currently practicing with the Crimson Tide.
