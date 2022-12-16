Yhonzae Pierre kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide Wednesday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is considered one of the nation’s most explosive edge rushers. The Eufaula product will enroll at Alabama in the summer, and he will play basketball in the winter.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO