abcnews4.com
Miracle baby home for Christmas after 4th open heart surgery; family donates to others
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One Carolina Forest family knows all too well what it's like to spend the holidays in the hospital, but now they're warming hearts for other families with a festive donation for children at MUSC. ABC15 first introduced the Verikokkos family in August. Their youngest...
abcnews4.com
LIST: Warming shelters open across the Lowcountry this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As temperatures remain low for the Christmas weekend, several churches are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to stay. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - North Charleston. A warming center will be available in North Charleston Friday...
abcnews4.com
Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
abcnews4.com
Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
abcnews4.com
Still need a Christmas tree? A Walmart in Mt. Pleasant is giving some away for free
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — If you've held off on getting a Christmas tree this year, now's your chance to snag a free one. The Wando Crossing Walmart on US-17 in Mount Pleasant had a couple pallets of 6 to 7-ft Fraser fir trees out for free on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: CPD officer inspires next generation of law enforcement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From an early age, Officer Brandon Farah was itching to put on the uniform. “My parents always told me when I was younger that I always wanted to dress up as a police officer for Halloween, and I always wanted to watch cop shows,” he said.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Animal Center is dealing with overcrowding
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Barking dogs is a common sound at any animal shelter nationwide, including the Berkeley Animal Center. But there are too many dogs barking in close quarters. A healthy number of dogs in the shelter’s care is between 20 and 25. The facility is...
abcnews4.com
CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
abcnews4.com
Authorities asking for help in locating missing person Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing North Charleston resident Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales. She left her home in North Charleston on December 18 and has not returned since. Gonzales is believed to be with her boyfriend...
abcnews4.com
Victim identified after 19-year-old charged with murder at Summerville apartments: Coroner
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a suspect has been arrested after an early morning homicide at a Boone Hill Road apartment complex Thursday. Tyreike Mitchell, 19, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers were dispatched to the...
abcnews4.com
Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
abcnews4.com
Large C-17 formation scheduled to fly over Ravenel Bridge in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's a sight most people will never get the chance to see. Around twenty C-17 Globemaster III will be flown over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in a mission generation exercise in January. On Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m., around twenty C-17 Globemaster III aircraft...
WIS-TV
Carjacking charges made against murder suspects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. legal fight over flushable wipes could be nearing end
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County water officials are working to flush a nationwide problem: pipes filled with disgusting wads of what's marketed to be flushable wipes. The problem prompted Charleston Water System to file a lawsuit nearly two years ago. “Every single utility across America is facing the...
charlestondaily.net
8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC
The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
