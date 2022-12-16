ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

abcnews4.com

LIST: Warming shelters open across the Lowcountry this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As temperatures remain low for the Christmas weekend, several churches are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to stay. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - North Charleston. A warming center will be available in North Charleston Friday...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man sues MUSC for negligence, claiming wife died after fall at hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is suing the Medical University of South Carolina with claims his wife experienced a fatal fall at its hospital last July. The lawsuit was filed by Julius W. McCullar Jr. in Charleston County court this Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Elizabeth Leona Burr McCullar. She died on July 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley Animal Center is dealing with overcrowding

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Barking dogs is a common sound at any animal shelter nationwide, including the Berkeley Animal Center. But there are too many dogs barking in close quarters. A healthy number of dogs in the shelter’s care is between 20 and 25. The facility is...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO investigating after man injured in Ladson-area shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Woodside Manor which left one person injured Thursday morning. Gunfire was reported just after midnight on the 4400 block of Garwood Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found "numerous" shell casings and damaged sustained to a home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Early-morning fire ravages mobile home in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning. According to CCFR, crews arrived to the 400 block of Widgeon Street at around 1:40 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows of a singlewide mobile home.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Carjacking charges made against murder suspects

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced three males who were charged in a November murder have also been charged in connection with an October carjacking off North Road. The three individuals Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Co. legal fight over flushable wipes could be nearing end

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County water officials are working to flush a nationwide problem: pipes filled with disgusting wads of what's marketed to be flushable wipes. The problem prompted Charleston Water System to file a lawsuit nearly two years ago. “Every single utility across America is facing the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

8 Affordable Apartments coming to Liberty Hill, the oldest community in North Charleston, SC

The Lecque Legacy lives on. The Lecque Family is one of the four founding families of Liberty Hill. Founded in 1871 by 4 freedmen, Liberty Hill is the oldest community in North Charleston. As the City of North Charleston continues to grow, the Lecques are doing their part to ensure that long-time residents of Liberty Hill can continue to live affordably in their neighborhood.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladson man inappropriately touched and restrained minor arrested, CCSO says

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a Ladson man who allegedly sexually assaulted a victim around May 2017. Bryan Fabre, 36, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years, 3rd degree. CCSO interviewed the victim on Monday, Dec. 12, recounting the...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

