ajmc.com
Large Genome-Wide Association Study Finds Possible New Colorectal Cancer Targets
A recent genome-wide association study found hundreds of genes linked to risk for colorectal cancer among a diverse worldwide population. The largest genome-wide association study to date in colorectal cancer (CRC) discovered hundreds of genes linked to CRC risk among a diverse population of both European and Asian ancestry. Findings were published in Nature Genetics.
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Trials in High-Risk MDS Highlight Future Directions
A recent review emphasizes a need for novel therapies, summarizes current phase 3 clinical trials, and suggests several considerations for future trials in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Although treatment with a hypomethylating agent (HMA) is the standard for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), single-agent HMAs only partially impact the course...
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
ajmc.com
Adjuvant Baricitinib, Topical Corticosteroids Show Long-term Efficacy in Moderate-to-Severe AD
Adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in the phase 3 BREEZE-AD7 study showed sustained improvement of AD signs and symptoms after 68 weeks with combination treatment of bariticitinib and topical corticosteroids. Combination therapy of baricitinib and topical corticosteroids (TCS) showed clinically meaningful sustained efficacy in the treatment of adult...
ajmc.com
Data Sharing From Cancer Drug Trials Falls Short of Promises, Study Authors Say
The precision medicine era promises treatments for cancer and other diseases will be increasingly tailored to a patient’s individual traits. That may mean finding therapies that target certain genes or proteins or using data to learn which regimens work best given a patient’s sex, ethnicity, age, or other factors.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
physiciansweekly.com
Outcomes of Kidney and Dapagliflozin in Heart Faliure Patients with Preserved or Mildly Reduced Ejection Fraction
In patients with heart failure and a lower ejection fraction, sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors have been shown to prevent heart failure episodes and delay the course of renal disease. The purpose of the Dapagliflozin Evaluation to Improve the Lives of Patients with Preserved Ejection Fraction Heart Failure (DELIVER) trial was to assess the impact of dapagliflozin on cardiovascular and kidney outcomes and the influence of baseline kidney disease in patients with heart failure and a mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The DELIVER randomized clinical study was analyzed according to predefined criteria from July 1, 2022, through September 18, 2022. Patients having an ejection fraction of 40% or higher and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 25 mL/min/1.73 m2 or above participated in this global, multicenter study.
ajmc.com
Early Intervention in the Management of Diabetes
Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE:How early do you start managing your patients with diabetes?. Jennifer B. Green, MD: I’m an endocrinologist, so I tend to see most [patients] with diabetes once they’re further along in the course of the disease. However, when it comes down to how early we should be intervening in type 2 diabetes, we really should be intervening before [patients receive a diagnosis of] type 2 diabetes, identifying [patients] with increased risk for progression to type 2 diabetes, and introducing interventions at that time to delay or potentially prevent progression to type 2 diabetes. But when a [patient receives a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes], they need to be treated immediately and not just for hyperglycemia. We need to start medical treatment as soon as they [receive a diagnosis] because it’s very clear that lifestyle modification or waiting for [patients] to fail nonmedical treatments [are] not an effective cure strategy. And they also need to be treated to address what we know is their increased cardiovascular risk. We’ve got to [manage] blood pressure and lipid [levels] aggressively and screen for complications immediately. If they do have, for example, kidney disease, we can intervene effectively to preserve kidney function.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
ajmc.com
Sleep Duration Associated With Higher Risk of Hypertension
A new study found that short sleep duration and high siesta ratio were associated with a higher risk of hypertension and elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases. Higher risk of hypertension and elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) were found to be associated with shorter sleep duration and high siesta ratio, according to study findings published in Clinical Cardiology.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Rare Blood Content of 2022
The most-read rare blood articles included studies on cold agglutinin disease , hemophilia B gene therapy, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and hereditary thrombotic thrombocytopenia purpura. This year’s most-read rare blood articles on AJMC.com covered topics on identifying biomarkers and possible technologies for improving screening and treatment in patients with a rare...
MedicalXpress
Artificial DNA kills cancer: Hairpin-shaped DNA binds with microRNA in cancer cells to trigger an immune response
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have used artificial DNA to target and kill cancer cells in a completely new way. The method was effective in lab tests against human cervical cancer- and breast cancer-derived cells, and against malignant melanoma cells from mice. The team created a pair of chemically...
ajmc.com
Pregnancy-Related Risks May Be Lower With Buprenorphine for OUD vs Methadone
New research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. New Brunswick, New Jersey — Led by Elizabeth A. Suarez, PhD, MPH, from the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, new research may indicate a potential advantage of buprenorphine use for opioid-use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy instead of methadone. Maternal and neonatal outcomes were investigated among a cohort of pregnant women, with lower infant-related risks seen in connection with buprenorphine use.
