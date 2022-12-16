Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE:How early do you start managing your patients with diabetes?. Jennifer B. Green, MD: I’m an endocrinologist, so I tend to see most [patients] with diabetes once they’re further along in the course of the disease. However, when it comes down to how early we should be intervening in type 2 diabetes, we really should be intervening before [patients receive a diagnosis of] type 2 diabetes, identifying [patients] with increased risk for progression to type 2 diabetes, and introducing interventions at that time to delay or potentially prevent progression to type 2 diabetes. But when a [patient receives a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes], they need to be treated immediately and not just for hyperglycemia. We need to start medical treatment as soon as they [receive a diagnosis] because it’s very clear that lifestyle modification or waiting for [patients] to fail nonmedical treatments [are] not an effective cure strategy. And they also need to be treated to address what we know is their increased cardiovascular risk. We’ve got to [manage] blood pressure and lipid [levels] aggressively and screen for complications immediately. If they do have, for example, kidney disease, we can intervene effectively to preserve kidney function.

