Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 4

keep it moving ✌
4d ago

When did we start calling West Palm Beach West Palm Seashore 🥴! Born a raised and now West Palm Seashore lmaoooo

Reply(2)
3
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25

In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Historic homes get the heave-ho for new construction

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Palm Beach County real estate is more than just Palm Beach ... or is it? Yes, it is. Sorry Palm Beach, The Dirt knows you are accustomed to being the center of attention but how about letting the mainlanders get some glory now and then. Sheesh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Coast Guard searching for 9 people off Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Coast Guard crews are searching for nine people in the water after a good Samaritan rescued a survivor of a capsized boat on Sunday. The rescue happened at 3:30 p.m. off Lake Worth Beach. The survivor said he and nine other people left...
LAKE WORTH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

COVID reduction fraud sends former West Palm Seashore candidate to jail

Sean Pierre Jackson, a defender of Gov. Ron DeSantis, pleaded guilty to filing false loans meant to help businesses hurt by COVID-19 closures. President Joe Biden announced changes Monday to target more federal pandemic assistance and forgivable loans to the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color. (Feb 22)
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore-Space Workplace Constructing Adjustments Arms – Industrial Property Government

A joint venture between Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners other Breakers Capital Partners has sold 4200-4400 Northcorp Parkway, a Class A office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. ABS National Business Parks acquired the asset for $38 million, in an off-market deal. According to CommercialEdge data, the 115,000-square-foot property previously traded in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES

PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Detectives looking for missing man, last seen in November

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man last seen in November. The sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Clendaniel was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Nov. 19, but hasn't been seen since. Detectives said they...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

