ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors

Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death inside South Side business

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head inside a residence on the Far South Side Monday. At about 5:31 p.m., a 49-year-old man was inside a residence in the 13000 block of South Champlain when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown

Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy