Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors
Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Man walking on Chicago's South Side shot by gunmen who hopped out of 2 vehicles
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday while walking down the street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Around 2:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8400 block of South Parnell when two vehicles pulled up and people inside got out and fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
cwbchicago.com
CTA video shows woman being pushed onto Red Line tracks in River North; charges filed
Chicago — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a man for allegedly pushing a woman from the Chicago-State Red Line platform as a train pulled into the station on Tuesday morning. Ashley Goss, 39, is expected to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each Other
Kenshon Ward, Shante Bohanan, Joanna Wright, and Malo "Chris" GulleyPhoto byTrue Case Files. The unbelievable murders & disappearances in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, as reported by True Case Files and The Charley Project.
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
Benito Juarez shooting: Students plan walkout protest after 2 killed outside Chicago school
"It's scary for us people, like me, that are not gang-affiliated, that has to go to school every day and then wonder, like, 'Dang, am I going to get shot?'"
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver shot a man who confronted him about just sitting around in his delivery van, prosecutors say
Chicago — An Amazon delivery driver shot a man who questioned why the driver was sitting in a van near his home on the Far South Side of Chicago, officials said. The accused courier posted a $3,000 bail deposit to get out of jail. The 32-year-old alleged victim parked...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said. He was...
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head inside a residence on the Far South Side Monday. At about 5:31 p.m., a 49-year-old man was inside a residence in the 13000 block of South Champlain when he was shot in the head by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
fox32chicago.com
Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old shot on Red Line near Chinatown
Update 5:35 p.m. — Chicago police now say that the man they took into custody shortly after the shooting is not the gunman. CPD has released video of the shooter, who remains at large. Chicago — A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the...
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
2 Teens Shot Dead By Masked Gunman Outside Chicago High School
“We must put an end to these unspeakable tragedies and rid our communities of gun violence," tweeted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect wanted for shooting 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning. According to police, the boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
'Senseless act of violence': Lightfoot on fatal shooting outside West Side high School
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her thoughts in response to a shooting outside Juarez Benito High School that left two people dead and two injured, saying the incident was a “senseless act of violence and disregard for life.”
Comments / 0