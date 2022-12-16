Read full article on original website
Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa's reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off.
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain has just announced that they will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. On January 31, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Harrisburg will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania
A popular grocery store chain that has been expanding in recent years just opened another new supermarket location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Last week, the major grocery store chain Giant Co. opened its newest Pennsylvania location on Benner Pike in Bellefonte.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold in Pittsburgh. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Dec. 16 drawing was sold at Dave’s BP on Evergreen Road in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40. The...
Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos. Temperatures to drop into single digits holiday weekend. Code Blue: Keeping the homeless warm. Students and Troopers help
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving. Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos.
New burger to debut in food court at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
Hungry visitors at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show have a new food to look forward to when the show opens in January. The PA Mushroom Farmers announced on Friday they will sell a new Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. Made from a blend of 60% grass-fed beef and 40% mushrooms
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving.
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of a snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the […]
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche.
New officers sworn in for Wilkes-Barre City Police Department
New officers sworn in for Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. Code Blue: Keeping the homeless warm. Students and Troopers help make Christmas special.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman's body was located on River Road in Bratton Township.
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities.
Pa. inmate accused of threatening to kill woman: ‘I’m going to slice her throat’
An inmate at Mifflin County Jail has been accused of threatening to kill a woman over the phone, according to Huntingdon County police. Corey Snyder, 42, from Mount Union, is facing additional charges after a dispute over the phone when he allegedly threatened a family member, WJAC-TV reported.
Pennsylvania Stimulus Checks- Gov. Wolf Suggests $2,000 to Help Cost-of-Living Crisis
Pennsylvania has begun delivering the one-time additional property tax/rent payment or stimulus checks to eligible residents. If you haven't received it already, take action fast because Pennsylvania's deadline for bonus tax rebates is arriving. Governor Tom Wolf additionally asked Pennsylvanians who are eligible for the tax credit to
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Route 11
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Salem Township Police Department reports that one man has died after a crash that occurred in Salem Township. At about 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route
Active homicide investigation underway after Wilkes-Barre woman killed in Florida crash
(WOLF) — New Information 12/21/22: Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi with the Florida Dept. of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released more information today about the crash. The crash report indicates that the injured passenger of the Toyota, a 36-year-old female, is reluctant to identify the runaway driver. Witnesses are describing him as a heavy-set white male.
