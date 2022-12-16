ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa's reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off.
Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos.
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker

Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker.
New officers sworn in for Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

New officers sworn in for Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Route 11

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Salem Township Police Department reports that one man has died after a crash that occurred in Salem Township. At about 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Salem Township Police Department and the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car crash in the 1000 block of Salem Boulevard, also known as Route […]
