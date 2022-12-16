Read full article on original website
100 ornaments hang on Blount Co. memorial tree for 100 stories of addiction
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Walking up to the Blount County Justice Center on East Alexander Parkway, it looks like just a typical Christmas tree. But if a person takes a closer step, they will find it's much more personal than that. "We started this four years ago. We brainstormed to...
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
LIST: Shelters to keep warm in East Tennessee
Temperatures are decreasing this week with arctic winds, including possible rain chances coming into East Tennessee during the winter weather.
Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
Downtown Knoxville Hanukkah celebration includes latkes, jelly donuts and a 12-foot menorah on Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in downtown Knoxville may see a giant menorah at World's Fair Park Wednesday night, after seeing cars decorated with smaller menorahs driving nearby. It's all part of a Hanukkah celebration hosted by Chabad Knoxville. They are hosting a Car Menorah Parade starting at 5 p.m....
Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
KCSO: Shoplifter flees after shooting, killing Rural King employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after confronting a shoplifter at the Rural King in Halls, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The call for the shooting came in around 10:38 a.m. on Thursday. Officers arrived at the location at about 10:42 a.m., KCSO said. KCSO said...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community's help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.
Search underway for two suspects in fatal Knoxville shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. Accoridng to KPD, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what KPD believes was an attempted robbery.
Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
Winter Weather Checklist
Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe. Winter Weather Checklist. Weather models and professional prognosticators such...
RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
1 dead after shooting near apartment complex in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
Student at L&N STEM Academy dies after crash over the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The principal of the L&N STEM Academy in downtown Knoxville sent a release to families of students who attend the school on Tuesday, saying a student passed away over the weekend due to a car crash. The principal, Jimm Allen, said Conor Dolin passed away in...
Court case reviews KCS policy putting children with autism in 'special' separate classroom
The case centers around a student who attended class in Knox County. When the student was moved up to kindergarten, they were moved into a separate classroom.
