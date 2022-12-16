ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city. Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality. Downtown's growth is catapulting...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21. This day remembers people in the homeless community who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sertoma Center brings joy to residents, ensuring they get gifts for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Sertoma Center delivered gifts to its residents on Wednesday, bringing joy to people who may otherwise not get any gifts during the holidays. The center works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, caring for around 150 people from across the Knoxville community. It was founded in 1961 and its first goal was to prepare preschool children for special education classes in public schools.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: Dog dies after house fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One dog is dead after a house fire in North Knoxville on Thursday, according to Rural Metro Fire. Around 9:50 a.m., Rural Metro responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive. When crews arrived they found a modular home engulfed by flames, Rural Metro said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Winter Weather Checklist

Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe. Winter Weather Checklist. Weather models and professional prognosticators such...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

RAM telehealth program provides virtual medical consultations to uninsured patients

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical, an East Tennessee-based nonprofit, is working towards closing the health disparity. Their telehealth program is reaching people who are in need of basic medical care. They are using virtual appointments to connect uninsured patients who may not be able to attend a clinic with a medical provider. Through a phone or a computer screen, patients can be connected to a doctor in an instant.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy