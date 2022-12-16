ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto firm Bullish, Far Peak call off $9 billion SPAC deal

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency firm Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC.N) said on Thursday they had called off their $9 billion merger, making it the latest blank-check deal to fall through as the industry comes under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

