ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that?

By By HALELUYA HADERO and KELVIN CHAN - AP Business Writers
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpQmf_0jlP2jak00

NEW YORK (AP) — When Twitter abruptly suspended the accounts of several journalists with no explanation, the platform's owner Elon Musk hinted at the possible reason: They allegedly doxxed him.

"You dox, you get suspended. End of story. That's it,” he said on a Twitter Space audio discussion late Thursday, referring to the act of disclosing someone personal details online.

Musk targeted journalists from The New York Times, CNN, Washington Post and other outlets after suspending a Twitter account that tracked his private jet using publicly available data — an account Musk had previously said he would leave alone as a demonstration of his commitment to free speech.

Twitter updated its policy this week, saying it would remove any tweets or accounts that share someone's live location if it's not done to help in humanitarian efforts or during public events.

Several of the journalists whose accounts were suspended had written about the plane tracking Twitter account as well as Musk's reasoning for the new policy, which followed Musk's claims that a family member in Los Angeles had been stalked earlier in the week.

SO WHAT IS DOXXING?

Doxxing, sometimes written as doxing, is a shortened version of “dropping dox” or documents.

It's typically a malicious practice that involves gathering private or identifying information and releasing it online without the person’s permission, usually in an attempt to harass, threaten, shame or exact revenge.

Jeff Kosseff, a cybersecurity law professor at the U.S. Naval Academy who wrote a book tied to the topic, said doxxing is not a legally defined term and it can mean different things to different people. Some people think only applies to the sharing of private information. The Department of Homeland Security says doxxers may use publicly available information, such as property records.

“If you were to take DHS' definition, the fact that plain data is already open source and publicly available doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s not doxxing,” Kosseff said. “But DHS does have what I think most people include, which is malicious purposes. And it's really hard to make that judgment about why someone is posting this information.”

Doxxing sprang from 1990s online hacker culture, which prized anonymity. It was a way for hackers to unmask rivals they were feuding with, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky . But that aspect became less relevant as doxxing's definition expanded and many more people moved online using their real names on their social media accounts, the firm says.

NOTABLE DOXXINGS

Celebrities, politicians, journalists have all been victims of doxing. So have people with lower profiles.

In early example, anti-abortion hackers in the 1990s infamously exposed abortion providers’ home addresses, photos and other information on a now-defunct website called the “Nuremberg Files.”

Another prominent victim was Brianna Wu, a software engineer who was critical of the “Gamergate” movement, a 2014 harassment campaign against female game developers. She told The Associated Press in 2016, “I got death threats, so I had to go to the police, I got ‘doxed’ so my personal information (was) out there.”

Even authorities aren't immune. High-ranking police officials in a number of U.S. cities, including Washington, Atlanta, Boston and New York, had their home addresses, emails and phone numbers shared on social media amid tensions over the police custody death of George Floyd.

IS DOXXING ILLEGAL?

Releasing publicly available information is more of an ethical issue rather than a legal one, said Kosseff, the cybersecurity expert.

It would be difficult to show liability for a crime, for example, if an account is simply republishing public flight data, he said. Any criminal charges that could be filed against anyone involved in sharing personal information would more likely be related to something like harassment, not doxxing.

“To the extent that it’s based on publicly available data, I think there would be pretty strong First Amendment protections,” Kosseff said. Still, he said that could change depending on the jurisdiction of a potential case and any specific harms that occur.

WAS ELON MUSK DOXXED BY THE SUSPENDED JOURNALISTS?

It depends on how you define doxxing.

The suspended journalists deny they were directly sharing information about Musk's location. Musk's definition of doxxing seems to be much more expansive than its original meaning, to include anyone even linking to personal information posted by someone else.

When some of the journalists, including the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, held a Twitter Spaces audio discussion to talk about the suspensions Thursday night, Musk made a surprise appearance.

“You’re suggesting that we’re sharing your address, which is not true," Harwell said. “I never posted your address."

“You posted the link to the address," Musk replied.

Harwell argued that the journalists posted links to the @elonjet account that tracked his private jet as a normal course of reporting.

WHAT ABOUT MUSK’S OWN RECORD?

While it’s not clear whether Musk himself has doxxed anyone -- as one of the suspended journalists has alleged -- he does have a history of calling people out and making them the target of harassment by his army of fans.

Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez, who spent years covering Musk, alleged in a Tweet before her suspension Friday that Musk participated in the doxxing of “Montana Skeptic,” a prominent Tesla critic who contributed to the website Seeking Alpha. His real identity was posted on Twitter several years ago.

The writer, whose real name is Lawrence Fossi, told Mediate earlier this year that Musk also called into his workplace one day and threatened to sue over the writings.

Among other examples, Musk also faced a defamation lawsuit in 2019 after he called a British cave explorer “pedo guy” in an angry tweet. The man, Vernon Unsworth, had participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach after they were trapped in a cave in Thailand in 2018. Musk defeated the suit.

Chan reported from London.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cyber Corner

HEARING ON FTX FOUNDER'S EXTRADITION TO US SET FOR WEDNESDAY NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried will have a hearing today in a Bahamian court on his possible extradition to the U.S. in the coming days to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. That's what a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Variety

Mark Boal Turns His Focus to TV and Latin America with Apple TV+ Drama Kidnapping Thriller ‘Echo 3’: ‘We Spent a Lot of Energy Bringing Scope to It’

Mark Boal has focused much of his energy as a screenwriter on interpreting the geopolitical dramas of our times in the Middle East and Central Asia. For his new Apple TV+ series “Echo 3,” the two-time Oscar winner who wrote and produced 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” and 2011’s “Zero Dark Thirty” has turned his gaze to the United States’ neighbors to the south. The drama series, adapted from the 2018 Israeli series “When Heroes Fly,” revolves around a kidnapping of an American research scientist (played by Jessica Ann Collins) near the Colombia-Venezuela border and the rescue effort that ensues led by...
Leader Telegram

FTX founder could be sent to US after extradition hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried is back in a Bahamian court Wednesday for an extradition hearing that could clear the way for the one-time billionaire to be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said he had agreed to be extradited to the U.S., but the necessary paperwork had not yet been written up. If approved, Bankman-Fried could be on a plane to the U.S....
NEW YORK STATE
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor says two associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in cooperation deals related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday night that Carolyn Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, who co-founded FTX along with Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to charges “related to their roles in the fraud that contributed to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and other central banks would go in the fight against inflation sparked a return of volatility. Large swings in stocks were common on Wall Street as the Fed raised its key interest rate seven times and...
Leader Telegram

Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death

Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys are rumbling down the broad avenues of what is swiftly becoming a garrison city, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left. Many of the city’s Ukrainian street names are reverting to...
Leader Telegram

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

NEW YORK (AP) — After being arrested for creating antigovernment propaganda in 2010, the Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years. Since then, he’s made five widely acclaimed features. His latest, “No Bears,” opens soon in U.S. theaters while Panahi is in prison. In July, Panahi went to the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the arrest of Mohammad Rasoulof, a filmmaker detained in the...
Leader Telegram

How the AP estimated 10,300 new graves in occupied Mariupol

The Associated Press estimated at least 10,300 new graves in and around Mariupol — most in the Staryi Krym cemetery — by analyzing satellite imagery from early March through December, noting sections where the earth had been disturbed. AP measured each grid section where the cemetery had been expanded and calculated the total space occupied by new graves to be more than 51,500 square meters. AP then reviewed drone and...
Leader Telegram

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2022. There are nine days left in the year. Today’s highlight in history On Dec. 22, 1990, Lech Walesa took the oath of office as Poland’s first popularly elected president. On this date ...
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

Exclusive-TikTok steps up efforts to clinch U.S. security deal

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Popular short-video app TikTok is offering to operate more of its business at arm's length and subject it to outside scrutiny as it tries to convince the U.S. government to allow it to remain under the ownership of Chinese technology company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.
MARYLAND STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy