SheKnows

This Bestselling Body Pillow Is Perfect For Easing Discomfort While Pregnant — & It’s Less Than $50 for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love making our bedrooms a sanctuary of pillows and comfort. From cervical pillows to full-body pillows, we just want to feel like we’re chilling in a cloud. Now, when you’re pregnant, comfort is the thing you desperately want and will spend any amount to get it. Between the hot flashes and general feelings of discomfort, it can be a lot — so why not treat yourself to a body pillow that feels like the comfiest thing to cuddle? For today...
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
reviewed.com

10 places to put security cameras around your home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. These days, there’s a smart security camera for nearly every application you can think of, and one for virtually every square inch of your home. Whether it’s indoors, outdoors, or anywhere in between, there’s a security camera out there that meets the mark.
reviewed.com

11 ways to get rid of cooking smells from your home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. There’s something comforting about walking into a home filled with the aroma of good ol’ home cooking. Whether it’s your mom’s famous enchiladas or your husband’s Sunday morning bacon, food nourishes not only our bodies but also our souls, and the smell of it cooking feels like home.
reviewed.com

The Best 24-Inch Ranges of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. Whether you're a city dweller with a...
reviewed.com

The Retroid Pocket 3+ fixes everything wrong with the Pocket 2+

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With a larger screen and improved performance, the Retroid Pocket 3+ is better than its predecessor in every way. About the Retroid Pocket 3+. Here are the specs of the handheld...
reviewed.com

The Best Fondue Sets of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. Finding new ways to entertain guests or...
reviewed.com

Tovala makes cooking for one easy, but it might not be for everyone

With the stressful hustle and bustle of everyday life, wouldn't it be nice to press a button at the end of the day and have a fresh, tasty meal ready to eat? That's what Tovala (available at Tovala) aims to provide, with its smart oven and meal kit delivery service combination. After seeing this trendy brand advertised all over TV and social media, we had to try it out for ourselves to see if it's worth the plunge. And although it made fresh and tasty meals easy to whip up (with minimal effort), we found that it's not ideal for preparing multiple servings. Plus, the smart oven's air fryer function left much to be desired.
reviewed.com

With just a twist, these no-tie sneakers are the perfect fit

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve ever stopped to watch the complicated process of tying a shoe, or taught a young child how to do it, you know it requires serious dexterity. Putting on a sneaker involves some other muscles and movements too—you have to reach all the way to the ground, hold that position while tying the shoe, and return to standing (or sitting).
reviewed.com

The Best Portable Blenders of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. With a portable blender in your backpack...

