This Day In Sports: A Pavilion scene unlikely to be duplicated
BOISE, Idaho — THIS DAY IN SPORTS…December 22, 1987, 35 years ago today:. Boise State draws 12,265 fans, to this day the biggest crowd for a non-conference game in its history, as fifth-ranked Wyoming comes to the BSU Pavilion three days before Christmas. It was a surreal scene. The game had been hyped for weeks. The Broncos were 6-0 and were coming off a 40-point win over Gonzaga. The Cowboys, a Sweet 16 team the previous spring, were also 6-0, including victories over Colorado, Texas Tech and Nebraska. The contest wasn’t scheduled for TV, so KTVB cleared all of its prime time commercial breaks, and Mark Johnson and I did live updates from the Pavilion every 15 minutes or so.
Scott Slant: A deeper dive into 10-win seasons
In case you missed it on Sunday Sports Extra, it’s worth expanding on that coveted 10-win season Boise State earned with its victory over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl. The Broncos just completed their 55th season as a four-year program, and they’ve now had 10-win seasons in 26 of them. Do the math, and that comes out to 47 percent. Boise State has had 18 10-win campaigns in the 27 seasons since joining Division I-A in 1996. Only Alabama and Oklahoma, with 20 apiece, have more. And those 18 for the Broncos, in fact, have all come during the past 24 seasons, since the school’s amazing run took off in 1999. Seventy-five percent, anyone? Sure, Boise State isn’t where it was 10 years ago, and appearances in the top 25 aren’t regular anymore. But you can’t question the Broncos’ legacy of winning.
Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, on Wednesday, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner. Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North...
Boise State football coach Andy Avalos discusses early signings for 2023
The 2023 class includes 22 early signees. Eight will enroll early at Boise State.
Southern Idaho evening weather forecast: Snow Tuesday night
The temperature in Boise made it above 32° Tuesday for the first time nearly a week! Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 30's through the overnight hours.
Boise man who shot, injured ex-girlfriend sentenced to at least 10 years in prison
Daniel Bondar, 32, had pleaded guilty to three felonies related to the March 2021 attack. The victim has recovered from her injuries.
