The New York Mets pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of baseball in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A few hours after the San Francisco Giants backed out of a massive 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop because of something the team saw with Correa’s physical, Mets owner Steve Cohen, who was vacationing, contacted Correa, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO