The Best Movies of 2022
2022 has been somewhat of a reawakening for Hollywood. After COVID delayed some of the most anticipated projects, this year was the time to set them all free, bringing the box office (somewhat) back to life. It was also a big year for sequels. Films like Top Gun: Maverick and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have collectively brought in billions of dollars since they dropped, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water also did numbers upon their releases.
Jerry Bruckheimer Says He Would ‘Love to Have’ Johnny Depp in Another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie
Jerry Bruckheimer said he would “love to have” Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates Of the Caribbean entry. “You’d have to ask them,” Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if Disney would welcome Depp back for another instalment of the popular franchise. “I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”
Dwayne Johnson Tells Fans Not to Expect Black Adam in ‘First Chapter’ of New DC Universe
Black Adam fans will have to remain patient while waiting for a sequel to the Dwayne Johnson-starring DC film. The Rock took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans on the future of Black Adam in light of DC Studios’ recent leadership change. In November, Warner Bros. announced that DC Studios will be led by filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.
Hugh Jackman Assures Fans Wolverine’s ‘Deadpool 3’ Return Will Not ‘Screw With’ His ‘Logan’ Swan Song
With Hugh Jackman set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the X-Men veteran is reassuring fans the film won’t mess up the timeline for the character, whose definitive farewell was 2017’s Logan. “We made Logan, I was super happy we it,” Jackman...
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Reality Star Dies
There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Kenan Thompson Opens Up About Missing Old SNL Chums And Why Pete Davidson Gets So Much Attention From The Ladies
Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson reminisced about past co-stars, and offered explanation for why Pete Davidson gets so much attention fro the ladies.
Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Chimes in Amid ‘Nepo Babies’ Discourse
O’Shea Jackson Jr. took to Twitter to share his thoughts on being the famous child of a famous entertainer—or, as highlighted by this week’s New York magazine-inspired discourse, one of Hollywood’s “nepo babies.”. In a series of tweets, O’Shea defended his father, Ice Cube, whom...
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
Some say we're living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch.
Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day
Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Justin Bieber Reportedly Close to Selling Catalog for $200 Million
Justin Bieber is reportedly nearing a deal to sell his entire catalog of music for $200 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Canadian pop star is in talks with Hipgnosis Capital to broker one of the biggest music-rights acquisitions in the company’s history. The deal would cover his full discography, which spans six albums and a number of one-off singles and collaborations.
Watch Aubrey Plaza Call Drew Barrymore ‘Mommy’ in Viral Interview
Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore had a somewhat bizarre and flirtatious exchange while hanging out on the latter’s podcast “Drew’s News,” and it’s got the internet in a chokehold. The moment went down as part of Plaza’s lengthy conversation with Barrymore surrounding an array of...
“Some Cut” Challenge Choreographer Ysabelle Capitulé Breaks Down Moves Behind the Accidental TikTok Craze
The “Some Cut” Challenge wasn’t supposed to be a TikTok challenge. Ysabelle Capitulé, a 24-year-old Bay Area dancer, was tapped by Victoria Monét to design some music festival dance breaks to the Trillville classic after she previously curated moves to go with the singer’s “Ass Like That” single. But back in September, Monét’s choreography went viral—with almost everyone trying to mimic the complicated moves.
Killy Releases New ‘Crazy Life of Sin’ EP
After dropping a slew of singles over the past few months, Killy has finally dropped his latest project, an EP titled Crazy Life of Sin. The eight-track EP features the previously released tracks “CEO,” “Vince Carter,” with Smiley, and “Y?”. Crazy Life of Sin doesn’t...
