PODCAST: Digging through NYC's trash to uncover food waste

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Advocates say New York City is creating too much trash. They say much of that trash is wasted food.

According to a 2017 sanitation report , about 34% of New York City’s residential trash is organic waste. That's food scraps, paper crusted with food, and yard waste.

An estimated 68 percent of the city’s food waste is considered good to eat, according to Feeding America . That’s a lot of food prematurely thrown away – but zero waste advocates are trying to change that.

Native New Yorker Anna Sacks, known online as the “Trash Walker,” is showing her fellow residents exactly what’s being tossed everyday. She films herself opening trash bags and showing viewers the perfectly good items being tossed in mass quantities.

Some examples include bags of unopened, unrecalled M&Ms outside of a drug store, stacks of baked goods discarded by a grocery store, and hundreds of bags of baby carrots tossed by public schools. She joins the In Depth podcast this week to explain why it’s frustrating to constantly see so much excess food pilling up in her hometown.

We also hear from Think Zero’s Ushma Pandya. Think Zero is an NYC-based waste management consultancy. She shares tips on how New Yorkers can decrease the city’s food waste footprint – especially during the holiday season when waste increases.