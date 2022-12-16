Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Randy's Donuts to make Las Vegas Strip debut with location inside Resort Worlds
Las Vegas (KSNV) — California's iconic donut brand, Randy's Donuts, is making its way across the valley and into the Las Vegas Strip early next year. The donut shop will open an all-new, 24/7 pop-up window inside Resorts World Las Vegas starting Wednesday, January 4. Guests can order and...
news3lv.com
How a Las Vegas man is turning millions of chopsticks into housewares
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — ChopValue is recycling and keeping tons of chopsticks out of our landfills. Brooks Smith, the owner of ChopValue, joined us to talk more about his work.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police urges awareness and safety for last minute Christmas shoppers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Christmas is almost here, and many of you are doing last-minute shopping for gifts. However, police warn that shoppers are at risk of being robbed if they aren't vigilant. LVMPD said this is the time of the year when crime increases across the valley. Metro...
news3lv.com
Jewish Nevada hosts annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas families lit up the sky in Downtown Summerlin to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Jewish Nevada hosted its annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting on Wednesday. Families joined in for a night of holiday spirit with hot cocoa, ice skating, and arts...
news3lv.com
Demolition underway for troubled Crazy Horse Too property in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Demolition is underway on the beleaguered site of the former Crazy Horse Too gentleman's club in Las Vegas. A crane and lots of building debris could be seen at the building on Industrial Road on Monday. The vacant Crazy Horse Too building and its surrounding...
news3lv.com
Preparations underway for annual CES convention
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
news3lv.com
Two guests hit six-figure jackpots at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of guests hit it big at Caesars Palace recently. The casino hotel's Twitter account shared the news Wednesday that two people won $100,000 jackpots on gaming machines. One person drew a royal flush on video poker, while the other hit a payday on...
news3lv.com
HealthyWomen shares tips on how to age well
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Aging smart and aging well -- it's an important initiative for the group HealthyWomen. CEO Beth Battaglino joined us to talk more about the initiative.
news3lv.com
Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
news3lv.com
Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
news3lv.com
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Las Vegas this year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is just three days away, and it's never too early to think about how to dispose of your tree. UNLV is asking people to recycle trees instead of tossing them into the trash, and there's a new partnership to help make the process easier.
news3lv.com
News 3 partners with the Serve Our Kids Foundation to raise money for hungry children
Las Vegas (KSNV) — News 3 is proud to announce we are partnering with the Serve Our Kids Foundation in a charity telethon next February. We are dedicated to fighting child hunger in the event we call the "Soup-erbowl of Caring." Airing during no other than Superbowl week, we...
news3lv.com
Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
news3lv.com
Vegas Golden Knights visit UMC Children's Hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our Vegas Golden Knights paid a visit to some extra special locals!. On Tuesday, Jack Eichel, goalie Adin Hill, and other players visited kids at the UMC Children's Hospital. They were there to lift the spirits of kids who have to spend the...
news3lv.com
Several Las Vegas jail inmates get chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thanks to a new program, six Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) inmates got the chance to watch their children open Christmas gifts on Wednesday. This was an opportunity they earned by working to improve themselves while in jail. It got emotional for Amber Carstens as...
news3lv.com
New signage spotted around Harry Reid Airport a year after name change
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New Harry Reid International Airport signs were recently spotted around the valley. New installations of the name swap from McCarran Airport are now at the 215 beltway, Tropicana, and Las Vegas Boulevard. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Traffic alert: RTC offering tips, free bus rides...
news3lv.com
Record cold expected across the country while Las Vegas sees above average temps Christmas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Enjoy the abnormally warm weather now... our next weather maker will be moving in next week!. On Thursday, we'll see mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon as a weak disturbance passes. High temperatures will reach around 58 degrees in Las Vegas, similar to yesterday.
news3lv.com
UNLV celebrates graduate students at winter commencement ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Graduate students celebrated as they received their diplomas at UNLV's winter commencement on Monday. Students, faculty, family and loved ones filled the Thomas & Mack Center on campus for the first of the two commencement ceremonies to close out the semester. Monday's event was for...
news3lv.com
Clark County Commissioners approve cannabis lounge regulations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A possible timeline on when the first cannabis consumption lounges might open in Clark County was made known. Commissioner Tick Segerblom told News 3 they could come by the first of May or June next year. This comes after commissioners officially voted on new regulations...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for man seen stealing copper wire in northeast valley neighborhood
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northeast Area Command are looking for a man accused of stealing copper wire last month. Police did not specify when or where the theft took place but stated it happened in the northeast area of town in November.
