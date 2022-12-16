ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Jewish Nevada hosts annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas families lit up the sky in Downtown Summerlin to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah. Jewish Nevada hosted its annual Hanukkah celebration and Menorah Lighting on Wednesday. Families joined in for a night of holiday spirit with hot cocoa, ice skating, and arts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Preparations underway for annual CES convention

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Preparations for the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, are now underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The show's footprint will be more than 70% larger than this year's, with registration continuing towards the organizer's goal of having over 100,000 attendees in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two guests hit six-figure jackpots at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of guests hit it big at Caesars Palace recently. The casino hotel's Twitter account shared the news Wednesday that two people won $100,000 jackpots on gaming machines. One person drew a royal flush on video poker, while the other hit a payday on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Kraken Cafe serves up gourmet burgers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kraken Cafe started out as a food truck eight years ago. Now, you can get their gourmet burgers at their restaurant at 855 E. Twain Ave. Owner Kayla Bonner joined us to talk more about what they're serving up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Student contest now open to guess when Mojave Max will emerge

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Elementary school students can now enter their guesses for when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow next year. Springs Preserve is inviting children in kindergarten through fifth grade to predict the correct day, hour and minute. Mojave Max is an approximately 20-year-old tortoise that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to recycle your Christmas tree in Las Vegas this year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Christmas is just three days away, and it's never too early to think about how to dispose of your tree. UNLV is asking people to recycle trees instead of tossing them into the trash, and there's a new partnership to help make the process easier.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hanukkah celebrations continue in Las Vegas for second night

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Hanukkah festivities continued in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Monday. Chabad Southwest Las Vegas hosted a party for the Jewish Festival of Lights at FlipNOut Xtreme. Attendees were treated to a performance of the Dancing Dreidels and plenty of jelly-filled doughnuts. People could...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Golden Knights visit UMC Children's Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our Vegas Golden Knights paid a visit to some extra special locals!. On Tuesday, Jack Eichel, goalie Adin Hill, and other players visited kids at the UMC Children's Hospital. They were there to lift the spirits of kids who have to spend the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New signage spotted around Harry Reid Airport a year after name change

Las Vegas (KSNV) — New Harry Reid International Airport signs were recently spotted around the valley. New installations of the name swap from McCarran Airport are now at the 215 beltway, Tropicana, and Las Vegas Boulevard. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Traffic alert: RTC offering tips, free bus rides...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV celebrates graduate students at winter commencement ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Graduate students celebrated as they received their diplomas at UNLV's winter commencement on Monday. Students, faculty, family and loved ones filled the Thomas & Mack Center on campus for the first of the two commencement ceremonies to close out the semester. Monday's event was for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Commissioners approve cannabis lounge regulations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A possible timeline on when the first cannabis consumption lounges might open in Clark County was made known. Commissioner Tick Segerblom told News 3 they could come by the first of May or June next year. This comes after commissioners officially voted on new regulations...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

