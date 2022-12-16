ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Robb Report

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County.  DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care

Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening

(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
OXNARD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Architectural Digest

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays

Over 800 gift bags filled with ramen, chocolate, shampoo, cookies, and other everyday necessities were donated and distributed by local religious groups in partnership with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit. The post Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

