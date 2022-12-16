Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are you happy in California? These 6 cities rank among the happiest in US, study says
A new study looked at the happiest cities in the U.S. in 2022 and multiple cities in California made the top 10. SmartAsset released its findings, “Where Americans Are Happiest – 2022 Study,” on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The study looked at 164 of the largest cities in...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Just Dropped $70 Million on a Santa Barbara Compound
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently added yet another multimillion-dollar property to their real estate portfolio—and this time, it set a record. The couple’s newest California compound cost them a whopping $70 million, making it the most expensive deal in the history of Santa Barbara County. DeGeneres and de Rossi’s side-by-side properties sit atop an oceanside bluff in Carpinteria and total about 10 acres. The two adjacent parcels are divided into a three-and-a-half-acre Tuscan-inspired farmhouse and a larger landscaped lot with open lawns and a small lake, reported Dirt. Together they dropped $41.7 million on the mansion and another $28.2 million on the mostly...
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
signalscv.com
Long-time Santa Clarita physician joins Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care
Dr. James Weagley, a long-time Santa Clarita family medicine physician, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Weagley was formerly affiliated a physician/owner with The Doctors’s Office, a medical office practice located in Santa Clarita that he owned. “We are pleased delighted to have Dr. Weagley join our Primary...
kvta.com
Oxnard's First Licensed Cannabis Dispensary Is Opening
(Photos courtesy The Artist Tree) Oxnard's first licensed cannabis dispensary is opening Tuesday. It's called The Artist Tree and it's located at 600 North "A" Street. It's interior is a mix of product and art displayed in a spacious area. It's one of nine dispensaries that will be allowed to...
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike
Gas Prices on the Central Coast have decreased drastically in time for holiday travelers after a year of inflation. The post Gas Prices on the Central Coast hit $3 dollars since the 2022 inflation spike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a garage fire at 1345 Solomon Rd. around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department knocks down garage fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Set a Real Estate Record With $70 Million Carpinteria Purchase
Real estate power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just broke the record for the most expensive deal ever closed in Santa Barbara County, according to a report from Dirt. The former talk show host and actor dropped about $70 million on two neighboring parcels of Carpinteria land totaling 10 acres: a 3.4 acre plot with a Tuscan farmhouse-style manse priced at $41.7 million and an adjacent 6.6-acre lot complete with a lake for $28.2 million. Previously, the record-holding transaction for the area was the $63 million sale of a 237-acre Montecito ranch two years ago.
Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays
Over 800 gift bags filled with ramen, chocolate, shampoo, cookies, and other everyday necessities were donated and distributed by local religious groups in partnership with the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit. The post Santa Barbara county inmates receive gift bags with everyday items ahead of the holidays appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted roaming Westlake Village neighborhood
A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood. Neighbors are now on alert and are taking extra steps to keep pets safe.
vcsd.org
Thousand Oaks – Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Police Services
The City of Thousand Oaks has contracted with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for police services since 1964. The East County Police Services and the Thousand Oaks Police Department share a facility that was built in 1988. The facility encompasses 58,000 square feet of space on 11 beautiful acres...
Lompoc holiday decoration contest winners announced
City officials have announced this year winners of the 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.
Comments / 4