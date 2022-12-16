Read full article on original website
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado
Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Signing Day: Deion Sanders, Colorado contact Cormani McClain as Miami 5-star CB commit doesn't sign early
Signing Day is underway, with Deion Sanders and Colorado in the thick of a surprising development by contacting Cormani McClain, according to Steve Wiltfong. The Lakeland (Fla.) five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2023, who committed Oct. 27 to Miami, is not signing with the Hurricanes Wednesday, according to his mother.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
BREAKING: S Reggie Pearson transferring to Oklahoma
Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson has announced he is going to Oklahoma. A graduate, Pearson will have one year of eligibility. Pearson is a native of River Rouge (Mich.), signed with Wisconsin out of high school, and played one full season for the Badgers, had 13 starts that season, sat out the 2020 season then spent two seasons as a starter for the Red Raiders.
Signing Day 2022 Winners and Losers
There's never any such thing as putting a bow on Signing Day. As we exit Day 1 of the Early Signing Period, there are still signatures to sweat over, announcements in store and surprises surely on the horizon. All that said, we'll still do our best — as we do...
What's the next move for Ole Miss in search of a quarterback in this class?
Where does Ole Miss turn to from here? What does a program do two days before National Signing Day when the quarterback prospect you have had since late April decommits? Especially when he was the only quarterback commit in your 2023 class and your immediate situation at backup quarterback is more than a little muddy for next season.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: 'Utterly ridiculous' amount of tampering occurring in NCAA Transfer Portal
Tampering concerns are rampant in college football as teams continue to navigate the era of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation for players. Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher didn't mince words Wednesday, claiming an "utterly ridiculous" amount of NIL-influenced tampering is occurring with offenders facing virtually zero ramifications.
Electric athlete Cameron Seldon signs with Vols, gives offense versatile weapon
Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.
Rhule 'not bought in to narrative' about Nebraska offensive line
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule didn’t dig deep into much of his current roster during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference, but there was one area where Rhule went into with more depth: the offensive line. Rhule said Wednesday he sees Nebraska’s offensive line as a potential group to...
Veteran Vol still undecided on potential return, focused on Orange Bowl
Jacob Warren has two degrees in hand from Tennessee and went through Senior Day last month, but the veteran starting tight end still could return and play for the hometown Vols next season. However, he’s still undecided on what his future holds. Warren indicated after Wednesday’s practice that his focus is on his team and Tennessee’s Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson in Miami in a couple of weeks, and he’ll decide “down the line” on what to do with his future.
Sooners’ persistence pays off, as five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips to Oklahoma in a stunning turn of events
After months of constant rumors and rumblings surrounding his future, all the Peyton Bowen speculation can finally be laid to rest. The longtime Notre Dame commit isn't headed to Eugene, Oregon. He's headed to Norman, Oklahoma. Bowen signed with Oklahoma on Thursday, all but putting an end to a rollercoaster...
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Henderson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Henderson is the 21st scholarship player at Arkansas to enter or announce for the portal since August. As a recruit in the Class of 2020, Henderson was listed as a four-star prospect and the No. 337 overall recruit in the nation.
