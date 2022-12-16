ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

VB Breakers Resort Inn sold

VB Breakers Resort Inn sold

Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN.
NORFOLK, VA
8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach

8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach

No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WUb1E7.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway

Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Holiday Tips for Caregivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many own the role of ‘caregiver’ and very often need some help and advice on dealing with the stress that may come along with the title. Sales Director of Commonwealth Senior Living, Alethea Dillow, joined us on HRS with tips. Commonwealth Senior Living...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WShfV1.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Pet Pal: Sweetie

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Sweetie. Go take a visit to spend time with Sweetie at the Norfolk Animal Care Center. Please call (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.
NORFOLK, VA
Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. ​Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall hit by jewelry thieves on Wednesday. Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was targeted in a “smash and grab” larceny. Chesapeake police labeled their case a “robbery,” but Virginia Beach police later clarified they’re being labeled larcenies because employees weren’t threatened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp.
NORFOLK, VA
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City

One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Mother charged after 5-year-old's death in Portsmouth

Mother charged after 5-year-old's death in Portsmouth

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he'd been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jlmD4p.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

