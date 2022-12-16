Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
VB Breakers Resort Inn sold
Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Another family owned and operated hotel in Virginia Beach sold. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and Escanaba,...
WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
WAVY News 10
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. Norfolk police investigate carjacking in Colonial …. Two male carjacking suspects took a delivery driver's car...
WAVY News 10
8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach
No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WUb1E7. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor...
WAVY News 10
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
What’s the status of Norfolk’s casino proposal?
In recent weeks the status of the project has been questioned by residents and lawmakers alike.
WAVY News 10
Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway
Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV. Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death …. Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vel8aV.
WAVY News 10
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Holiday Tips for Caregivers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many own the role of ‘caregiver’ and very often need some help and advice on dealing with the stress that may come along with the title. Sales Director of Commonwealth Senior Living, Alethea Dillow, joined us on HRS with tips. Commonwealth Senior Living...
WAVY News 10
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach
A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3WShfV1. School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in …. A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash...
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
WAVY News 10
Pet Pal: Sweetie
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the Week is Sweetie. Go take a visit to spend time with Sweetie at the Norfolk Animal Care Center. Please call (757) 441-5505 or visit norfolk.gov/nacc. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.
WAVY News 10
Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach now listed as historic district
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Woodhurst neighborhood in Virginia Beach is now a historic district in the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted to approve the nomination at its Dec. 8 meeting. Woodhurst is a post-World War II suburban development designed by Norfolk architectural...
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall hit by jewelry thieves on Wednesday. Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was targeted in a “smash and grab” larceny. Chesapeake police labeled their case a “robbery,” but Virginia Beach police later clarified they’re being labeled larcenies because employees weren’t threatened.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
Norfolk man dies in motorcycle crash on Lynnhaven Pkwy. in VB
A Norfolk man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
WAVY News 10
Mother charged after 5-year-old's death in Portsmouth
The mother of a 5-year-old boy who died this week in Portsmouth faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, child neglect and child cruelty, after she admitted he'd been around fentanyl and crack cocaine the night before. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jlmD4p. Mother charged after 5-year-old’s death in Portsmouth. The mother of...
Internal probe finds ‘failures’ in VBPD investigation into Marie Covington abduction
An internal probe by Virginia Beach police has determined that officers failed to meet department expectations and standards while investigating the fatal abduction of Marie Covington.
