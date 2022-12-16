One 19-year-old's wish was slated to be granted two years ago, which was before the pandemic forced her to press pause on her plans. There's a booming cash crop sprouting on a farm north of the river, but it's not your typical operation or your typical food! Tonight, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers shows you a grower supplying the fungus among us...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO