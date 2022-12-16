Read full article on original website
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Charges filed in shooting just north of Westport that left man dead on front porch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed after a shooting just north of Westport earlier this month left a man dead on the front porch of a home. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Francisco J. Enriquez has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air fleeing police
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air as she fled a traffic stop. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a traffic stop with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she attempted to flee.
2 kids & 6 adults displaced by early morning house fire in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators are working to find the cause of a house fire that forced out a family of eight in Kansas City on Tuesday morning. Crews responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a house fire call on East 43rd Street and Jackson Avenue. Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the flames and make sure everyone was safe, but the home did sustain significant damage.
Man shot to death in overnight Independence homicide
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one man died after a shooting in the overnight hours. The Independence Police Department stated officers received a call about midnight of a shooting in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found a man outside a residence was...
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
2 dead in crash outside of Excelsior Springs, Lawson
CLAY COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were killed in a crash near Excelsior Springs and Lawson, Mo. on Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that 73-year-old James Massa and 88-year-old Victoria Kohler were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Road just north of NE 152nd Street. The...
Information wanted in Sunday night KCK homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a deadly shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers were made aware of a shooting report just before 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street. When police arrived, they...
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
Cyclist recovering after hit-and-run near downtown Kansas City airport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local cyclists are rallying around a rider badly injured in a collision last week near the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. Zac Owens suffered several fractures, severe cuts and bruises after a driver in the wrong lane hit him. He had been riding the loop around the airport, a popular spot for local cyclists because of its length, scenery and low traffic.
KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is asking for the public to help in its search for a missing 14-year-old girl. KCPD said it is attempting to locate Tarronee Burris. According to police, she was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road.
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
Independence Police investigating after man found dead at apartment complex
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of S. Brookside Avenue. Police said they received a “man down” call at 3:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the area. Upon arrival, IPD officers found an adult male inside a vehicle that was parked in the complex’s parking lot.
Same day care options without a trip to the ER
With the holidays in full swing, influenza, RSV and Covid-19 are spreading at a high rate here in Kansas City. Watch this to learn more about Saint Luke’s same day care options where you can be seen the same day your symptoms start. Sponsored by Saint Luke’s.
Raytown measure would place additional local tax on marijuana sales
Kansas governor makes stop in Roeland Park to discuss tax break plan
Tradition: World Cup victory special for one Kansas City family
Kansas City prepares to be host city in next World Cup
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is now on for the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2026, in which Kansas City will be one of the 16 host cities. “If you haven’t considered Kansas City as an international destination, that’s about to change,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the KC Sports Commission.
Kansas City gas prices fall 60 cents in a month as downward trend continues
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices are continuing their dramatic tumble, this time falling 14 cents in the past week and 60 cents in the past month. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the metro is $2.63. That number is 30 cents lower than this point last year.
Report: B-2 stealth bomber fleet at Whiteman AFB grounded due to safety concerns
KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (KCTV) - After a bomber sustained damage due to an in-flight malfunction a week ago, several B-2 Spirit bombers have been grounded. A report from the Air Force Times stated all 20 of the stealth bombers “are grounded as the service hunts for potential safety defects,” an Air Force spokesperson stated.
