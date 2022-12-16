Read full article on original website
Quaker Houghton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KWR
In trading on Monday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $163.97, changing hands as low as $161.69 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Brookline Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BRKL
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.88, changing hands as high as $14.04 per share. Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
iShares Core MSCI Pacific (IPAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (Symbol: IPAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.01, changing hands as high as $54.07 per share. iShares Core MSCI Pacific shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust Water Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FIW
In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.26, changing hands as low as $78.19 per share. First Trust Water shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CRTO
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Criteo S.A. (Symbol: CRTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.97, changing hands as high as $26.21 per share. Criteo S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - LQD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) where we have detected an approximate $501.4 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.4% decrease week over week (from 347,600,000 to 342,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of LQD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Looking at...
Why Molina (MOH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
BlackRock (BLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $692.47, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
CWEN vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Alternative Energy - Other sector might want to consider either Clearway Energy (CWEN) or Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.89, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Cigna (CI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $333.16, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer...
Hershey (HSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Hershey (HSY) closed at $234.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) Is a Great Growth Stock
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Unum (UNM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unum (UNM) closed at $40.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had...
3 Top S&P 500 Performers of 2022
It’s no secret that 2022 has been a challenging time within the market. Geopolitical issues, stubborn COVID-19 uncertainties, and a hawkish pivot from the Federal Reserve have all been thorns in the market’s side year-to-date. However, believe it or not, there have been plenty of stocks in 2022...
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Nova Ltd. (NVMI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
