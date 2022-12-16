ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Suspect Sought by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Taken into Custody in Henry County

On Tuesday, December 20th 2022, Jake Verkruysse was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police. Verkruysse was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Henry County Jail. Verkruysse was later transferred to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a warrant for escape.
LEE COUNTY, IL
wglc.net

Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt

KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
LEE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon

An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
KWQC

3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts

Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Silvis man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning. Rory D. Bruno Jr., 21, is charged with eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; first offense operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; and first offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. aHe was also charged with multiple traffic violations.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

12-year-old charged with hate crime after reported IC Rec Center assault

A 12-year-old has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a reported assault at the Robert A. Lee Community Rec Center. Iowa City Police were called to a fight involving three people in the Rec Center basement just after 11:15am on Thursday, December 1st. Juvenile court records show a 12-year-old Southeast Junior High student was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in Violation of Individual Rights.
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
CANTON, IL
KCJJ

IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs

An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI

A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
VAN HORNE, IA
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy