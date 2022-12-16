Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Suspect Sought by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Taken into Custody in Henry County
On Tuesday, December 20th 2022, Jake Verkruysse was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police. Verkruysse was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Henry County Jail. Verkruysse was later transferred to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a warrant for escape.
wglc.net
Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt
KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
ourquadcities.com
Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
KWQC
3 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicle in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Three teens were charged in connection to two of 14 stolen vehicle incidents in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department said in 24 hours, there were 14 incidents of vehicles stolen, attempted to be stolen, or recovered, according to a media release Thursday. In all but one, the vehicles were a Hyundai or Kia.
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
KCJJ
Two Iowa City individuals arrested for alleged Best Buy thefts
Two Iowa City individuals have been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands in merchandise from a Coral Ridge Mall store. According to the criminal complaint, 27-year-old Xavier Miller and 21-year-old Tiandra Ball, both of Westgate Street, were involved in the thefts. Police say that the two were seen on three separate days earlier this month, selecting and concealing merchandise at Best Buy. The two were allegedly observed leaving the store beyond all points of sale without any attempt to purchase their selections.
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
KWQC
Silvis man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Silvis man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning. Rory D. Bruno Jr., 21, is charged with eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; first offense operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; and first offense possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. aHe was also charged with multiple traffic violations.
KWQC
1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
KCJJ
12-year-old charged with hate crime after reported IC Rec Center assault
A 12-year-old has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a reported assault at the Robert A. Lee Community Rec Center. Iowa City Police were called to a fight involving three people in the Rec Center basement just after 11:15am on Thursday, December 1st. Juvenile court records show a 12-year-old Southeast Junior High student was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in Violation of Individual Rights.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Brianna Moss, 30, was wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton man drives drunk in stolen car, threatens bar with gun
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Canton man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and threatening a local bar late Saturday night, according to the Canton Police Department. According to the department’s Facebook page, officers responded to Jack’s Bar at 144 E. Elm St. in Canton in regards to a man stating he had a gun and threatening to enter the bar. Police arrived and found an intoxicated man, identified as Jeremy Waddell.
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards Advises Being on Alert to Scammers
Scams unfortunately seem to continue and are expanding across the country. While some scammers target certain audiences around a specific time frame, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises to always be on alert and one scam to be mindful of is the online lonely-hearts scams on dating sites:. “We still...
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
KCJJ
Iowa man found nearly three times above legal limit to drive when arrested for OWI
A Van Horne Iowa man was arrested on drunken driving charges after reportedly being seen driving recklessly on Sunday. Several witnesses contacted 911 before noon and reported a motorist driving erratically while traveling southbound on I380. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Dean Wiebel, allegedly struck the median and continued driving all over the roadway, unable to maintain his lane.
Suspected Burlington shoplifter damages multiple cars during high-speed pursuit
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A report of a Walmart shoplifter led to a high-speed police chase that damaged multiple cars throughout Burlington and West Burlington on Sunday, according to a West Burlington Police Department news release. Around 6:13 p.m. on Sunday, West Burlington police responded to Walmart for a report...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
Monmouth firefighters battle weekend blaze, cause remains under investigation
Firefighters in Monmouth battled a weekend fire to a house that remains under investigation. According to a press release from Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat, firefighters responded to a structure fire at a residence at 817 South 1st Street at 4:59 Sunday morning. Fire crews found the residence was heavily...
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
Comments / 0