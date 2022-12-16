ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office Charged with Committing Fraud While Waiting to Report to Federal Prison on Bribery and Blackmail Charges

Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, has been charged with wire fraud for falsely claiming that he could register a stolen vehicle by bribing an employee in the tax office. “In 2020, Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail for accepting cash...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Scam alert in Barrow County

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Quartet of accused meth traffickers arrested in Jackson Co

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of four suspected methamphetamine traffickers: there are possession and distribution charges for three men and one woman from Tucker, Hoschton, and Braselton. Sheriff’s Office investigators in Jefferson say the arrests were made at a home off Sam Freeman Road in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities asking public's help in finding Forsyth County burglary suspects

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in a string of recent burglaries in the south end of the county. In a release, the sheriff's office said the burglaries have been happening in the evening hours at unoccupied homes, which it described as unusual behavior for such crimes. The suspects have reportedly been parking in adjacent areas and walking through back yards or woods to reach their targets.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Arrest reports Dec. 21

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday. —Roy Freeman, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, unlawful breaking and entering. —William Garrard, 23000 block Pepper Road, Athens, drug trafficking. —Andrew Strasser, 200 block Bayless Street, Anderson, second-degree bail jumping, two counts contempt of court- failing to appear, first-degree...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

