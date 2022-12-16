Read full article on original website
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
Four nabbed in months-long Jackson County methamphetamine case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - A warrant-driven search following several months of investigations led to a big meth bust in Jackson County. On Dec. 16, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office conducted the search on an address located on Sam Freeman Road. Authorities arrest 54-year-old Travis Wilson Tanner of Hoschton, 54-year-old Rhonda...
Former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office Charged with Committing Fraud While Waiting to Report to Federal Prison on Bribery and Blackmail Charges
Gerald D. Harris, a former supervisor in DeKalb County’s Tax Commissioner’s Office, has been charged with wire fraud for falsely claiming that he could register a stolen vehicle by bribing an employee in the tax office. “In 2020, Harris pleaded guilty to bribery and blackmail for accepting cash...
Gang members receive life sentences for gas station murder
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently announced the conviction of two known gang members, Cordarius Dorsey, associated with Slaughter Gang and Young Slime Life (YSL), and Quintavious Jackson, associated with Slaughter Gang. Both were accused of robbing and killing a man at a local gas station. Jurors returned guilty...
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Law enforcement warn of woman posing as IRS agent in North Georgia
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a woman was believed to be impersonating a field agent for the IRS. A victim told police that on Tuesday afternoon, a person came to his home and identified herself as an IRS field agent.
Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
Scam alert in Barrow County
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
Investigators update case of arrested Barrow Co state Rep-elect
The manager of an assisted living center has been arrested and faces multiple charges for a burglary at the center’s campus, according to Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Daniel E. Rampey, 67, of Statham, is a manager at Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center. The...
Local briefs: Oconee Co man killed in Jackson Co crash, new judge appointed in Walton Co
A man from Oconee County is killed in a crash in Jackson County: the Georgia State Patrol says 71 year-old Luis Villafane of Watkinsville died after a three-vehicle collision on Homer Road in Commerce. The accident investigation is ongoing. Library expansion work in Braselton is now scheduled for completion by...
GGC professor suggests self-checkout lanes to blame for his shoplifting bust
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - A criminal justice professor busted for shoplifting suggested in a lawsuit other factors are to blame for his criminal troubles. The FOX 5 I-Team first reported last year about the arrest of Dr. Bruce Carroll, who also happened to be the faculty chair for the Criminal Justice program at Georgia Gwinnett College.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
Quartet of accused meth traffickers arrested in Jackson Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of four suspected methamphetamine traffickers: there are possession and distribution charges for three men and one woman from Tucker, Hoschton, and Braselton. Sheriff’s Office investigators in Jefferson say the arrests were made at a home off Sam Freeman Road in Jackson County.
Authorities asking public's help in finding Forsyth County burglary suspects
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in a string of recent burglaries in the south end of the county. In a release, the sheriff's office said the burglaries have been happening in the evening hours at unoccupied homes, which it described as unusual behavior for such crimes. The suspects have reportedly been parking in adjacent areas and walking through back yards or woods to reach their targets.
Fulton County Jail inmates transferred to Atlanta City Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA - The long talked about transfer of inmates from the overcrowded Fulton County Jail to the Atlanta City Jail has started. The first wave, all women, moved Sunday with heightened security. Atlanta City Council members were briefed on Sunday about the contract signed between Sheriff Pat Labat and Mayor...
Arrest reports Dec. 21
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday. —Roy Freeman, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, unlawful breaking and entering. —William Garrard, 23000 block Pepper Road, Athens, drug trafficking. —Andrew Strasser, 200 block Bayless Street, Anderson, second-degree bail jumping, two counts contempt of court- failing to appear, first-degree...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
