The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in a string of recent burglaries in the south end of the county. In a release, the sheriff's office said the burglaries have been happening in the evening hours at unoccupied homes, which it described as unusual behavior for such crimes. The suspects have reportedly been parking in adjacent areas and walking through back yards or woods to reach their targets.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO