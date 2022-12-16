Holiday spirit comes to Greendale Elementary

Christmas songs, laughter and little kids heading to find Santa filled the halls of Greendale Elementary School on Thursday night.

The school held its holiday showcase, which was its first big event since COVID, said Principal Caroline Barker. There was a performance of Christmas songs by the spirit team, which wrapped up with the audience members joining in to sing “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

Cara Price, a parent with three kids at Greendale and treasurer of the PTO, had a favorite part.

“The singing for sure, it’s always so cute,” Price said.

Shantravia Green said she came to support her daughter, Alaysia McGowan, a first-grader who was singing with the spirit team.

“It was great. It was awesome,” Green said . “They was a little nervous, but it was great. I like the last song where they got the audience to sing with them.”

Visitors could look at the student holiday-themed artwork on the walls and they could do their own activity.

Children also told Santa what they wanted for Christmas and take a photo with him.

Eric Jeffcoat, Aiken County Public School District assistant superintendent for elementary schools, attended the showcase and said it was “wonderful”

“It’s so nice to after the pandemic to be able to bring our families back into our buildings, this is outstanding.”

Jeffcoat said he really enjoyed seeing the excitement of the kids when enjoying the crafts.

“It’s just amazing,” Jeffcoat said. “I think the excitement from the parents and the students after not being able to have these events for so long, it’s so nice to be able to bring our families back into our buildings so they really have that community feel.”