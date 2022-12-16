Read full article on original website
Ole Miss hires former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired former Auburn athletic director Allen Greene as an administrator. Greene will be the department’s senior deputy athletic director, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics Keith Carter announced on Wednesday. Greene will serve as the Rebels’ chief operating officer, oversee the department’s external operations and maintain oversight of the football […]
WLBT
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fifteen Jackson State Tigers have entered the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Deion Sanders. According to On3 Sports, the double-digit pool of former Tigers have entered their names in the portal alongside roughly 1,400 players since the portal opened on December 5, including 8 former starters.
WLBT
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former 5-star recruit and No. 1 overall high school football player in the class of 2022, Travis Hunter, announced his transfer destination Wednesday night after one season at Jackson State. Hunter, along with fifteen other JSU Tigers, joined the transfer portal after the departure of...
247Sports
HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails
Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
WTOK-TV
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
WLBT
JPS students gifted with guitars for Christmas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 601 Studios gifted ten Jackson Public School District students with guitars for Christmas. The music and arts academy presented students at Brinkley Middle School and Casey Elementary School with a brand new guitar, along with a case and accessories. The students’ faces lit up with joy...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson’s Jacory Rankin dominated in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown
Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin dominated in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown on Thursday. Rankin, who starred at Mississippi Valley State University, had seven receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. At MVSU, Rankin had an outstanding career with 86 receptions for 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns.
WLBT
Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Casey Elementary School are hoping to spread holiday cheer across Jackson. Elementary students created handmade cards with inspirational, personal holiday greetings. The hope is simple: to make a difference. Gifted Casey Elementary School Teacher, Kim Lovato, had a talk with students about generosity, what...
Florence’s Zakari Tillman is off to Mississippi State
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Florence’s Zakari Tillman held his signing day ceremony early, but the outstanding athlete is set to play football at Mississippi State next season. Tillman says he loved MSU right away and wants to major in Business.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU and JSU should not play in the OBC
The last two years, basically the SWAC title for football has been decided on Labor Day, for all practical purposes. FAMU and Jackson State played in the Orange Blossom Classic in 2021 and 2022 and both ended with the Rattlers losing and being on the outside looking in for the rest of the season.
WLBT
Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter. Kaylin Banyard, 21,...
WTOK-TV
Canton Utilities board member, 2 others arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with stealing parts from the Nissan Plant, including a member of the Canton Municipal Utilities Board of Commissioners. Glenn White, Kendrick Ratliff and Kelvish Nason were arrested and charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing after Madison County...
WLBT
City of Canton vehicle stolen early Wednesday, police say
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a navy blue 2011 Nissan Titan was stolen from the city’s multipurpose sports complex. The incident happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning. Brown says the thieves managed to cut the lock on the gate and drove the vehicle out of...
WLBT
“I was relieved and excited,” UMMC patients covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield after coverage agreements are made
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There were sighs of relief for thousands covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield who receive care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center after the two groups finally agreed on coverage. “It’s just a sense of relief because I still trusted them, even though I couldn’t...
WAPT
Toys for Tots giving toys to 100 children Sunday
JACKSON, Miss. — Toys for Tots gave away toys to 100 children just in time for the Christmas holiday. Toys for Tots reached out to local organization Mississippi Talents asking them to distribute toys to the children today. "I got kids and I got grandbabies so it's just a...
WLBT
Parents struggle amid Children’s medicine shortage and flu season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your child has been sick over the last few weeks, you might have noticed that items like Children’s Motrin and Tylenol have been missing and the lack of those types of medicines is making parents panic. In a heightened Flu and RSV season, parents...
Pedestrian hit, killed near Clinton Walmart
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle. The incident happened near the Walmart on Highway 80 just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. According to police, a 2008 silver Ford Focus was traveling west on the highway when it hit Donald Brumfield, […]
visitridgeland.com
Savor the Flavors of Ridgeland this Winter
With over 150 restaurants, this charming city is bursting with flavor. Together, award-winning restaurants and unrivaled hospitality are the ingredients that make Ridgeland a magnet for some of the region’s finest chefs who have set up shop. This winter, come inside and feed your soul.
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Entrepreneur Makes Homeownership a Possibility
Over the last two decades, Daniel Jennings, Sr. has endured the construction and real estate business. After watching the gap in house affordability widen, Jennings created Tiny Cottage Concept LLC, which specializes in building energy-efficient small-footprint homes with innovative home capabilities as an alternative source for affordable housing. Tiny Cottages are built in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and transported to destinations across the country. Understanding what it’s like to dream of a brighter future, Jennings donates ten percent profit of every tiny home sold to nonprofits that shelters victims of domestic violence.
