Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Stanley Miles Shearer
Stanley Miles Shearer passed away after a short illness on December 11, 2022 at the age of 63. Stan was born September 14, 1959 to John and Bonita Shearer in San Diego, CA. Stan was raised most of his life in Ridgecrest, CA where he remained until his death. Stan graduated from Burroughs High School in 1977, he then joined the Navy, where he served for four years.
The Weston Column: Welcome to winter
Today marks the winter solstice. In lay terms, this means this day has the fewest hours of daylight, or the most hours of darkness -- I guess it depends on whether you consider your hot chocolate cup half-empty or half-full. To get more science-y, the earth's axis is tilted away...
Sheriff Youngblood talks shop at Republican Women meeting
Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke to Ridgecrest Republican Women at Casey's Steakhouse for their December Luncheon. The popular Sheriff shared many issues concerning our county and their department, specifically. He enumerated statistics in various matters. Among which were the 650 deaths from Fentanyl. He shared how addicts of yesterday have changed...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 20
(Editor's note: The logs for Dec. 18 and 19 have not been posted yet to the Police Log website. This log is for Dec. 20. The missing logs will be added once they appear.) Occurred on W Reeves Av. RP states she hears people and sees shadows. . Disposition: Checks Ok.
SSUSD Board approves child-development contract resolution
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education, at its Dec. 15 meeting, approved a child-development contract resolution with High Desert Leapin’ Lizards. District State and Federal Programs Coordinator Lisa Decker said the district applied to the California Department of to establish a state preschool at Inyokern Elementary in 1998, Pierce Elementary in 2005, and Faller Elementary in 2009.
Trona Fire Station receives $5k donation for toy drive from Mertec
The San Bernardino County Fire Station 57 located in Trona and the Trona Fire Fighter Association recently received a $5,000 donation from Mertec Engineering. Mertec is a small business that works hand and hand with Searles Valley's Minerals. Mertec Engineering owner Roger Ricardi and employee Jason Vanderslice were notified of the hardship the Trona Fire Fighter Association is having to provide toys to the children of the Trona community for Christmas.
