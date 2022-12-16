Stanley Miles Shearer passed away after a short illness on December 11, 2022 at the age of 63. Stan was born September 14, 1959 to John and Bonita Shearer in San Diego, CA. Stan was raised most of his life in Ridgecrest, CA where he remained until his death. Stan graduated from Burroughs High School in 1977, he then joined the Navy, where he served for four years.

