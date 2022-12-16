Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU rides starters to one-point win over Notre Dame
Florida State and Notre Dame often play real barn-burners on the hardwood, with three of the last four meetings decided by 4 points or fewer (FSU won all three). Tonight made it four of the last five. In a game that saw both teams shoot well and both teams have runs, Florida State surged ahead in the second half and then hung on for a 73-72 win. Winners of three of their last four games overall, this brings FSU up to 2-1 in ACC play as they head into the holiday break.
Tomahawk Nation
DeMarco Ward signs with Florida State
SCHOOL: Duluth (Duluth, Georgia) RANKING: 86 rating (3-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (1160th best player; 96th best LB, 113th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, Louisville Cardinals, UCF Knights, Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Ward committed to FSU in June and is already on campus,...
Tomahawk Nation
Samuel Singleton Jr. signs with Florida State
RANKING: 90 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (351st best player; 22nd best RB, 66th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers. Singleton Jr. joined FSU’s class in August. From his official FSU bio:. Four-star prospect and consensus top-25 running back recruit nationally…rated...
Tomahawk Nation
Malik Feaster enters transfer portal
The Florida State Seminoles continued their offseason roster churn today as defensive back Malik Feaster entered the transfer portal:. Feaster played in just four games for Florida State, assisting on just one tackle. From his bio:. Appeared in 40 games in four seasons at Jacksonville State…made 118 tackles, 4.0 for...
Tomahawk Nation
Ja’Bril Rawls signs with Florida State
Florida State football has signed another member of its 2023 recruiting class, with defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls making it official Wednesday:. Made impact on offense, defense and special teams in three seasons at Pensacola Catholic…ranked as No. 45 safety in the country and Florida’s No. 75 overall prospect by On3…rated nation’s No. 48 cornerback prospect and No. 89 overall in Florida by 247Sports…recorded 1,555 all-purpose yards, 98 tackles, 3.0 for loss, six interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, three punt return touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns…helped lead Crusaders to 10 wins and regional semifinal round of 2S state playoffs his senior year…played in all 12 games and registered 43 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble along with 25 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns while scoring two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown…played eight games during junior campaign and recorded 36 tackles, 1.0 for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups, 12 catches for 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns while averaging 25.2 yards per punt return with two touchdowns…made 16 tackles, caught seven passes for 88 yards and averaged 42.0 yards on three kickoff returns as Catholic advanced to 3A regional semifinal his sophomore season.
Tomahawk Nation
Keiondre Jones signs with Florida State
Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal offensive lineman Keiondre Jones:. Played in 36 games with 22 starts in four seasons at Auburn…appeared in all 12 games in 2022 and started vs. Penn State and at Alabama…only offensive lineman to start every game for Tigers in 2021, appearing at right guard in all 13 contests and earning third-team All-SEC recognition from PFF…named to SEC Academic Honor Roll…started seven games at right guard as redshirt freshman in 2020, making first collegiate start in 30-28 win vs. Arkansas…redshirted 2019 season and was named to SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll…selected for Under Armour All-American Game following senior season at Callaway…earned 2A first-team all-state accolades his senior year and was three-time MaxPreps All-America selection.
Tomahawk Nation
Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. signs with Florida State
RANKING: 91 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (251st best player; 28th best EDGE, 49th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Let’s be serious here — Boots was always going to be a Nole. Green Jr. has been committed to FSU since February 2021. From his official...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU welcomes 22 early signees as part of 2023 class: Bios, interviews, Norvell transcript
The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and his assistants spoke with the media today following the first day of early signing period, which opened on December 21. FSU added 22 players on Wednesday, including 11 four or 5-star players and the No. 1 transfer prospect at tight end and the No. 1 offensive tackle according to Seminoles.com.
Tomahawk Nation
Hykeem Williams signs with Florida State
Officially official: five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, one of the top high school football prospects, put the ink on the dotted line on Wednesday, signing with the Florida State Seminoles:. From FSU:. HYKEEM WILLIAMS. WR | 6-3 | 210. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. STRANAHAN HIGH SCHOOL. Five-star recruit rated as nation’s...
Tomahawk Nation
Vandrevius Jacobs signs with Florida State
SCHOOL: Vero Beach (Vero Beach, Florida) RANKING: 90 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (302nd best player; 41st best WR, 55th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Miami Hurricanes. Jacobs committed to Florida State in June. From his FSU bio:. Four-star prospect ranked...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State Seminoles Football Early Signing Day Tracker
Florida State Seminoles football will officially welcome its newest class of athletes today, with high school football prospects being able to sign with schools as part of the Early Signing Period. Florida State expects to receive National Letters of Intent (NLI) from the bulk of its commits today, in addition...
Tomahawk Nation
Quindarrius Jones signs with Florida State
SCHOOL: Meridan (Meridan, Mississippi) RANKING: 86 rating (3-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (977th best player; 81st best ATH, 21st best player in MS) Jones put on an impressive performance in Tallahassee as part of FSU’s recruiting camps in June and a week later committed to the Seminoles. Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
Kenton Kirkland signs with Florida State
SCHOOL: Raines (Jacksonville, Florida) RANKING: 89 rating (high 3-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (503rd best player; 47th best safety, 89th best player in FL) OTHER SUITORS: Florida Gators, Kentucky Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers. Kirkland committed to FSU in August. From his official FSU bio:. Four-star rated as...
Tomahawk Nation
Jeremiah Byers signs with Florida State
Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers:. No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 19 overall player in 247Sports transfer ratings…appeared in 33 games with 30 starts at right tackle in four seasons at UTEP…rated as four-star transfer by On3…earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2022 blocking for offense that produced six 400-yard games and four times topped 200 yards rushing…UTEP led CUSA and ranked No. 5 nationally in time of possession and posted conference’s third-lowest tackles for loss allowed average…started all 13 games in 2021 and earned honorable mention all-conference honors…blocked for Miner offense that had nation’s third-highest average yards per completion, ranked 18th nationally in time of possession and 21st in sacks allowed…named to Conference USA All-Freshman Team after appearing in six games with three starts in 2020 and helping Miners rank 16th nationally in time of possession and post nation’s 17th-best tackles for loss allowed average…made two starts at right tackle and redshirted 2019 season…played defensive line at L.C. Anderson, totaling 74 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception…also played basketball in high school.
Tomahawk Nation
Keldric Faulk flips to Auburn during December signing period
The Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class was dealt a big blow today when their top defensive commit, Keldric Faulk, flipped to the Auburn Tigers on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Faulk, a defensive lineman ranked in the top 100 nationally, had been committed to Florida State...
Tomahawk Nation
Edwin Joseph commits to, signs with Florida State
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles have been on a transfer portal tear recently, but today is all about the Early Signing Period, and the Noles are on the board again with a new commitment and signature from a versatile and talented athlete from south Florida in Edwin Joseph:. From...
Tomahawk Nation
Darrell Jackson signs with Florida State
Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal defensive lineman Darrell Jackson:. Has appeared in 25 collegiate games with 12 starts and recorded 49 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup…played in all 12 games with 11 starts his sophomore year at Miami…registered 27 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup…made career-high seven tackles vs. North Carolina…saw action in all 13 games with start in Pinstripe Bowl his true freshman season at Maryland and totaled 22 tackles…made season-high six tackles in 20-17 win at Illinois and matched season-high stops total in 54-10 victory vs. Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl…ranked 44th among strongside defensive ends in Class of 2021 by Rivals out of Gadsden County High School…made 23 tackles, 5.0 for loss, with one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in seven games his senior year…helped Jaguars reach semifinal round of 4A state playoffs…was teammates with current FSU defensive tackle Joshua Farmer at Gadsden County.
Tomahawk Nation
“Mindset and approach:” Norvell, players talk prep for Oklahoma
The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are wrapping up the end of this week in preparation for heading down to Orlando on December 29 to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl. Head coach Mike Norvell along with defensive linemen Derrick McLendon and Dennis Briggs defensive back Shyheim Brown met with the media after Wednesday’s practice to discuss the remainder of bowl prep and the excitement that is hovering around this upcoming game.
Tomahawk Nation
Keith Sampson Jr. signs with Florida State
SCHOOL: New Bern (New Bern, North Carolina) RANKING: 92 rating (4-star) on 247 Sports Composite List (201st best player; 28th best DL, 7th best player in NC) OTHER SUITORS: Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, South Carolina Gamecocks. From his official...
Tomahawk Nation
Kyle Morlock signs with Florida State
Florida State Seminoles football has officially signed transfer portal tight end Kyle Morlock:. Two-time All-American at Shorter…made 57 catches for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns in 24 games…appeared in all 11 games in 2022 and led team with 30 receptions, 446 yards and six touchdowns…played in 10 games during redshirt freshman season and caught 21 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns…had career day in 38-7 win vs. Erskine, making career-high seven receptions for career-best 104 yards and career-high two touchdowns…played three games in spring 2021 and caught six passes for 82 yards…totaled 1,509 receiving yards at Union County…made 28 catches for 591 yards and six touchdowns during senior season as Panthers won 10 games and advanced to second round of AA state playoffs…had 47 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns to help Union County win nine games, including perfect 6-0 in region his junior year…caught 12 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore and made two catches for 22 yards in two games his freshman year.
