Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former 5-Star Alabama OL Tommy Brockermeyer Announces Transfer Decision
Tommy Brockermeyer is headed home. The Alabama offensive lineman announced that he is transferring to TCU on Twitter on Tuesday. "I'm coming home!" Brockermeyer tweeted. Brockermeyer redshirted in 2022, playing in two games for the Crimson Time. He saw his first collegiate snaps at center against ...
2 Schools Reportedly Offered Drake Maye $5 Million To Leave North Carolina
Earlier this Tuesday, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown accused several big-name collegiate programs of using NIL to tamper with standout quarterback Drake Maye. Though Brown didn't name the specific schools referenced in his statement, he did say, "You know who they are. Just ...
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes as Day 1 of the 2022 Early Signing Period wraps up
The early signing period is underway as college football's top programs begin to officially welcome recruits and transfers for the 2023 cycle. Wednesday makes the start of the early signing period and the nation's top 25 recruiting classes provide an early look at which programs could be in for big seasons in the coming years thanks to a talent infusion. There's still numerous best available transfers who are uncommitted that will affect these rankings along with a couple premiere five-star recruits who are waiting to make their announcements in the new year.
Grading USC's 2023 football recruiting class: high marks on offense, questions on defense
Lincoln Riley lost out on Matayo Uiagalelei, but he still compiled an impressive recruiting class. And he's not done yet. USC's 2023 recruiting class is headline by 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 5-star receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon. All three signed with the Trojans ...
Look: 5-Star Recruit's Mom In Tears Following Commitment Announcement
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his recruitment Wednesday from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the Oregon Ducks. It's a move that had social media buzzing, partially due to the manner in which Bowen made the announcement. Bowen initially picked up a Notre Dame cap, ostensibly ...
Developing: 5-Star Recruit Hasn't Filed National Letter Of Intent
It's coming down to the 11th hour for one 5-star commit, but the University of Oregon has yet to receive a letter of intent from one of their most prized recruits. According to Nick Harris of Rivals, "As of 4:00pm CT, Oregon has not yet received a letter of intent from Denton (Texas) Guyer 5-star S Peyton Bowen, and a source says there are still conversations happening behind the scenes."
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
Meet the Alabama Crimson Tide Recruiting Class of 2023
The Crimson Tide added five on the offensive line, four apiece at defensive back, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver, two quarterbacks and running backs, plus a tight end and kicker.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Rhule 'not bought in to narrative' about Nebraska offensive line
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule didn’t dig deep into much of his current roster during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference, but there was one area where Rhule went into with more depth: the offensive line. Rhule said Wednesday he sees Nebraska’s offensive line as a potential group to...
Brown alludes to big news during Signing Day show
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown joined the official WVU Signing Day Show with Jed Drenning and Tony Caridi to discuss the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, just a few hours before his press conference with the media and as paperwork is still coming into the Puskar Center making several commitments and signings official.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
Look: Pac-12 School Is Dominating National Signing Day Right Now
The early signing period in college football opened Wednesday, and one school has emerged as the clear winner. It's not one many people likely expected as recently as a few days ago. The Oregon Ducks have everyone talking about their victories on the recruiting trail over the past 24 hours. ...
4-Star QB Flips Commitment From 1 SEC Program To Another
Four-star quarterback Marcel Reed executed an SEC West commitment flip on Monday night. Reed, who had been committed to Ole Miss since April, decommitted from the Rebels before announcing his commitment to Texas A&M. The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy star took an official visit to College Station over the...
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Will Reportedly Flip Commitment Tomorrow
College football fans who love the recruiting cycle and drama involving top recruits could be in for a treat tomorrow. According to a report late Tuesday night, a "big-time" quarterback will be flipping his commitment tomorrow. The report promised a "wild ride" as the recruiting cycle rolls on. "Got word...
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2