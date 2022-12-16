ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Travel Advisory: Shilshole Ave NW bike lanes beneath Ballard Bridge will be closed on Monday as we make safety enhancements to train track crossing.

By SDOT Blog
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vZtkB_0jlOyExT00

Next week, we will be building safety enhancements to the bike lanes on Shilshole Ave NW beneath the Ballard Bridge. These changes will enhance navigation for people who bike across the train tracks. Depending on the weather, we expect work to last up to three days starting as soon as Monday, December 19.

A detour for people driving and riding bikes may be in place for up to three days while construction is occurring. During that time, this section of Shilshole Ave NW will be local access only. All other people driving or biking through the area should follow detour signs one block north to NW 46th St.

This work is separate and independent from the Burke-Gilman Trail Missing Link project which would build a 1.4 mile connection along Salmon Bay from 11th Ave NW to the Ballard Locks. This is an opportunity for a quick adjustment that makes the existing bike lanes more clear for people biking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiIuw_0jlOyExT00
Detour: People biking or driving who should follow detour signs one block north to NW 46th St.

Enhancements will make it more intuitive for bike riders to navigate across railroad tracks safely.

This work will be the first phase of a safety project to add more visual and physical cues for bike riders to follow the correct path across the train tracks. This is important because the bike lanes direct riders to cross the train tracks at a right-angle so that bike wheels do not get stuck in the rails.

While the current bike lanes direct bike riders to cross the train tracks at the right angle, we see a good opportunity to make this guidance more clear for bike riders.

As a first step, we will be replacing some of the pavement next to the bicycle lanes with gravel in order to make the correct route even more apparent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLOQ3_0jlOyExT00
We will be replacing unused pavement with gravel to make the it more obvious how to follow the bike lanes and cross the train tracks at a safe angle.

More safety enhancements coming next year

In 2023, we will return to this area to make the route even easier for people on bikes and in cars.

This will include realigning the bicycle lanes to the south of the bridge support columns. This will be a more comfortable and intuitive layout for people riding bikes, guiding them to cross the train tracks at a safe angle.

We will also add new fencing along the train tracks and new overhead lighting under the bridge.

The eastbound general traffic lane of Shilshole Ave NW will shift south for a short distance under the bridge to make room for the bike lane realignment. About 5 on-street parking spaces will be removed to accommodate the new bike lane design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8f8M_0jlOyExT00
Future plans: In 2023 we will return to build more safety enhancements. This draft plan shows how the bike lane would be shifted to the southern side of the bridge columns to make the correct route more intuitive.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle, Washington

Beacon Hill Archives - SDOT Blog

Best of the Month | Biking and scooting to transit, travel safety tips for darker weather conditions, and Levy to Move Seattle project highlights. In case you missed it, we’re sharing highlights from the SDOT Blog each month. Here are some of our top posts from November. Please note: you can click on the headlines to go directly to any specific blog post (#1-5) – or just read on for a shorter recap of… [ Keep reading ]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Weather: Snow, Ice, and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week; Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/21)

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and prepared to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter weather safety reminders and how you can stay informed

With temperatures expected to be below freezing much of this week and snow in the forecast, we want to remind the public to travel with caution, as street conditions may be slick and icy. While it’s a busy holiday travel week, we urge you to go slow, leave extra room for others, and be aware of your surroundings.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death, House Fire in Beacon Hill

Detectives are investigating after a woman was found deceased in a burning home on Wednesday morning in Beacon Hill. At about 10:00 a.m., police and Seattle Fire Department personnel responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While fighting the fire, firefighters discovered a deceased 70-year-old woman in the home.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Weather Impacts 12.22.22

Due to the inclement weather, some Seattle Parks and Recreation programs and facilities are impacted today (Thursday, Dec 22nd). For information about winter weather shelters, please visit King County Regional Homeless Authority. For information on Citywide response, please visit City of Seattle Prepares for Winter Weather – AlertSeattle. Impacts...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Due to Winter Weather, Residential Collection in Seattle is delayed by one day this week: 12/20/22 – 12/24/22

Due to winter weather conditions, there will be delayed residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste pickup in Seattle for customers in Seattle today, Tuesday, Dec. 20 through the rest of the week. SPU’s Household Hazardous Waste sites and transfer stations are closed to customers today, Tuesday Dec. 20 and will attempt to reopen tomorrow, weather permitting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seek Women Who Stabbed Driver With Pen in North Seattle Carjacking

Police are investigating after two women carjacked a man, stabbing him repeatedly with a pen before fleeing in his vehicle on Wednesday in North Seattle. Shortly after 10 AM, the man in a Silver Nissan Versa was stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and 1st Avenue Northwest, when two women entered his car. One woman got into the front passenger seat, while the second woman took a seat in the rear of the vehicle. The women asked the man for a ride, and he agreed to provide one.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman found deceased in Beacon Hill house fire

SEATTLE — Earlier today, just before 10 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received calls reporting smoke and flames visible in a two-story home at the 5900 block of 23rd Ave. S. When firefighters arrived on scene they confirmed flames visible on the second floor that were beginning to extend through the roof. Crews on Engine 13, 27 and 28 worked on getting water on the fire while additional firefighters on Ladder 12 and Rescue 1 conducted a primary search throughout the building.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Public Safety and Human Services Committee Update // COVID/flu vaccines and masking recs // Duwamish Basin Steward Legislation // Speed Bumps in Alki Neighborhood // Winter Weather Information: Roads, bus service, SPU, and shelter

During this week’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, Senior Deputy Mayor Monisha Harrell presented Interim Chief of Police Adrian Diaz as that appointment for confirmation to the Chief of Police position. Chief Diaz has served in the interim position since September of 2020 and was appointed to the permanent role, this September, by Mayor Bruce Harrell.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seek Suspect in Central District Convenience Store Robbery, Carjacking

Police are searching for a man who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m., threatened to shoot a store employee and a customer, and demanded cash.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm Warning 12/19

AlertSeattle: Winter Storm Warning: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed. This AlertSeattle blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe. For the most up-to-date information on winter weather safety, snow response updates, and emergency warm sheltering spaces, visit Alert.Seattle.gov. Forecast Update: December 19 – 23 The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Seattle and surrounding areas from 7:00 PM Monday through 7:00 PM Tuesday. Snow accumulations from 2-8 inches are possible. Heavy accumulating snow will likely impact the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday, making travel very difficult. Avoid or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, check road and transit conditions before beginning your trip and prepare for possible delays. Take winter travel safety precautions: keep an extra flashlight, food, water, warm clothing, and a way to communicate with you and in your vehicle in case of emergency. Extremely cold weather will continue through this week, with low temperatures well below freezing and potential wind chills in the single digits. These temperatures are dangerous. Emergency warming spaces are available for people without shelter and their pets. All residents should keep pets indoors during extreme cold. If you know of someone who is unable to understand, see, or hear this message, please tell them about it. You can also call the Customer Service Bureau for help understanding this page: 206-684-CITY (2489) and TTY 7-1-1.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

scoot Archives - SDOT Blog

Best of the Month | Biking and scooting to transit, travel safety tips for darker weather conditions, and Levy to Move Seattle project highlights. In case you missed it, we’re sharing highlights from the SDOT Blog each month. Here are some of our top posts from November. Please note: you can click on the headlines to go directly to any specific blog post (#1-5) – or just read on for a shorter recap of… [ Keep reading ]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!

Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After University District Robbery Friday Night

Police caught and arrested a man after he robbed another man Friday night in the University District. At about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 4500 block of 18th Avenue Northeast for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers contacted the victim, who said the suspect demanded his money and then fled on foot. He said the suspect appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation winter holiday closures

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, or on modified schedules, on two or more dates in observance of the winter holidays. Please see below for details. Community Centers, Teen Life Centers, Environmental Learning Centers, and all Recreation Programs:. Sunday, December 25: CLOSED. Monday, December 26: CLOSED. Sunday,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ship Canal Water Quality Project: Year-End Update

In the closing weeks of 2022, we want to highlight some Ship Canal Water Quality Project milestones, successes and challenges from recent years and begin to look at how they may impact the overall project. While we are still a few years away from completion, it is exciting to see the progress we’ve made to build a system that will improve water quality regionally by keeping some 75 million gallons of polluted stormwater and sewage from entering our waters each year.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy