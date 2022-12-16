ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Hoskins gets new safety equipment courtesy of grant

HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community is getting some new safety equipment thanks to funds from a Nebraska-based grant. The Village of Hoskins recently purchased safety barricades using funds from a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant. Diane Doffin, Hoskins Village Clerk, applied for the grant for the Wayne County village.
HOSKINS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Pieper inks with Iowa

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Kade Pieper became one of two northeast Nebraska football standouts to travel one state to the east for college football, signing with Iowa Wednesday. Pieper, a lineman from Class C-2 state champion Norfolk Catholic, gave his signature to the Hawkeyes, the same day that Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer signed with Iowa State.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado

LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85

NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Mayor: Councilman Palermo to be held to a 'high standard'

As a federal criminal investigation apparently swirls around him, Omaha City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo isn't talking. The FBI confirming that it has served a search warrant at Palermo's South Omaha home, along with the home of an Omaha police officer, one of two officers now facing an "internal investigation" by the department.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New state lawmaker announced, vows 'conservative' values

A domino effect from the November election hit Lincoln today, with the announcement of a new state senator. He’s Beau Ballard, who most recently worked under Speaker of the Legislature, Sen. Mike Hilgers. Hilgers’ District 21 seat in Lincoln opened up when Hilgers was elected Attorney General. Ballard...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Huskers Clash with No. 20 Kansas

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Special...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79

Lincoln - Jaz Shelley scored 10 of her team-high 24 points in overtime to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women's basketball team handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season in an 85-79 triple-overtime thriller at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Shelley, who...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NDCS says RTC staff member assaulted, serious injury reported

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member. The assault resulted in a serious injury. NDCS said that injuries are classified as serious when they require urgent and immediate medical treatment and restrict the person's usual activity.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk emergency snow route parking procedures in event of a snow emergency

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Like many communities in Nebraska, a special parking ban would go into effect if Norfolk issues a snow emergency. Emergency snow routes are plowed first to keep essential services functioning during major snow events, and residential streets are plowed immediately after. The designated emergency snow routes are...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind chill negative 20 reported at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY - Bitterly cold temperatures are expected through Friday night and the entire state is covered by a wind chill warning through noon on Saturday. A winter weather advisory continues today through 6 p.m. A few flurries are possible today with clear skies this evening. The Nebraska City Airport...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brahmer makes it official with Iowa State

PIERCE, Neb. -- One of the most highly regarded football recruits in the state of Nebraska is officially heading east. Ben Brahmer, who led Pierce to two state titles, signed his letter of intent to play with Iowa State. Flanked by his parents and his two sisters, both of whom...
AMES, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans

NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
WEEPING WATER, NE

