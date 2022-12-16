Read full article on original website
Hoskins gets new safety equipment courtesy of grant
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community is getting some new safety equipment thanks to funds from a Nebraska-based grant. The Village of Hoskins recently purchased safety barricades using funds from a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant. Diane Doffin, Hoskins Village Clerk, applied for the grant for the Wayne County village.
Northeast Community College vet tech students work with industry professionals in West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- Students in one agriculture program at Northeast Community College had the opportunity to work with veterinary services professionals. Veterinary Technician students traveled to NVS Genetix to learn about embryo transfer in livestock. NVS Genetix is a reproduction center that specialized in embryo collection and transfer in...
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
Norfolk Planning Commission votes against zoning change to Northern Hills daycare facility
NORFOLK, Neb -- The City of Norfolk Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a zoning change at Northern Hills Daycare. Parents of children attending Northern Hills received an email in November saying the daycare would be changing ownership and close on December 30th and reopen next summer.
Former NFAT employee speaks out at city council, encourages continued support of NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb -- A former employee of North Fork Area Transit spoke during Monday's city council meeting, urging Norfolk to find a way to keep the non-profit afloat. In the public comments section of the meeting, former North Fork Area Transit employee Jackie McPhearson pleaded with the council to continue supporting NFAT.
Pieper inks with Iowa
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Kade Pieper became one of two northeast Nebraska football standouts to travel one state to the east for college football, signing with Iowa Wednesday. Pieper, a lineman from Class C-2 state champion Norfolk Catholic, gave his signature to the Hawkeyes, the same day that Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer signed with Iowa State.
Coleman signs with Nebraska over Colorado
LINCOLN, Neb. – Malachi Coleman has officially made his college choice, choosing family time over Coach Prime. Coleman previously committed to Nebraska under former interim coach Mickey Joseph before announcing that he was re-opening his commitment on Dec. 1. Twenty days later, Coleman announced that he was signing with...
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
Omaha Mayor: Councilman Palermo to be held to a 'high standard'
As a federal criminal investigation apparently swirls around him, Omaha City Council Vice President Vinny Palermo isn't talking. The FBI confirming that it has served a search warrant at Palermo's South Omaha home, along with the home of an Omaha police officer, one of two officers now facing an "internal investigation" by the department.
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
New state lawmaker announced, vows 'conservative' values
A domino effect from the November election hit Lincoln today, with the announcement of a new state senator. He’s Beau Ballard, who most recently worked under Speaker of the Legislature, Sen. Mike Hilgers. Hilgers’ District 21 seat in Lincoln opened up when Hilgers was elected Attorney General. Ballard...
Huskers Clash with No. 20 Kansas
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Special...
Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79
Lincoln - Jaz Shelley scored 10 of her team-high 24 points in overtime to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women's basketball team handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season in an 85-79 triple-overtime thriller at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Shelley, who...
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
NDCS says RTC staff member assaulted, serious injury reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member. The assault resulted in a serious injury. NDCS said that injuries are classified as serious when they require urgent and immediate medical treatment and restrict the person's usual activity.
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
Norfolk emergency snow route parking procedures in event of a snow emergency
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Like many communities in Nebraska, a special parking ban would go into effect if Norfolk issues a snow emergency. Emergency snow routes are plowed first to keep essential services functioning during major snow events, and residential streets are plowed immediately after. The designated emergency snow routes are...
Wind chill negative 20 reported at Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY - Bitterly cold temperatures are expected through Friday night and the entire state is covered by a wind chill warning through noon on Saturday. A winter weather advisory continues today through 6 p.m. A few flurries are possible today with clear skies this evening. The Nebraska City Airport...
Brahmer makes it official with Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- One of the most highly regarded football recruits in the state of Nebraska is officially heading east. Ben Brahmer, who led Pierce to two state titles, signed his letter of intent to play with Iowa State. Flanked by his parents and his two sisters, both of whom...
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans
NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
